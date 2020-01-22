Ice fishing around Chicago arrived late, but it’s finally here.

As Lady and I walked into the dawn on Monday, showing open spots on the city pond through the flurries, I suspect a consequence of the wind of Saturday and Canadian geese. Even after days of severe cold, the ice in the winter is just enough to make a serious start with ice fishing, with caution.

It has been a strange year for ice and winter weather, especially since things started very early. For some, the big snow so far remains that on Halloween. Some of the backwaters and back canals on the Chain O’lakes and lakes near the Wisconsin border had ice fishing in the second week of November, the first I remember in my 20-year outdoor life for the Sun Times. In the months thereafter it was sporadically at its best at its best near the Wisconsin line.

But in the end there will be more general ice fishing.

With serious warnings.

On Monday, the owner of Lake Clint Sands said that there were some on the ice at Lake Shabbona, mainly around the area without motor, scaffolding and the coastline of the campsite. But he warned that there were still about six open holes.

Visible ice cream came so late that Sands said they won’t open for ice fishing, so make sure you have supplies before you arrive.

On Monday evening Steve Palmisano called from Henry’s Sports and Bait with an update from DuPage County. He and another fisherman caught crappie, bluegill and largemouth bass on about 4 1/2 inches of ice.

“Generally speaking, there are good circumstances: I give the green light,” he said. “ But there was some open water in the middle. “”

The latter sentence applies to many waters in northern Illinois.

“We are fishing now,” said Tuesday, Tuesday morning, Greg Dixon, owner of Triangle Sports and Marine. “ It turned around very nicely. Our snowfall was about four centimeters, the saving grace was some ice and rain to knock it down, then it froze and sharpened.

“ We are probably parked at 5-6 inches in most places [on the chain]. We have been busy. It seems that people are crossing the dam place. “

Dickson has been doing this for almost half a century, so his last words weigh heavily: “ You should always approach this carefully. Always, always, be careful. But many people are out. “

Scott Woltman of Glen Ellyn enjoyed his day off from school Monday, tossing in bluegill, bass and crappie on Hidden Lake. Offered by Steve Palmisano

sheds: I spent the last two hours of daylight Monday hunting for antlers. Apparently I was early. The second winter herd that I crossed contained a goat that still carried a striking rack. At least I look in the right places.

HUNT: When the harvest figures come for the Illinois seasons, I will post on chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors

WILD THINGS: SCORE host Then Bernstein DM’d Sunday about an osprey flying over a CFS in Darien. It has been such a strange year.

STRAY CAST: My wife thinks Matthew McConaughey’s ice fishing ad would be better if he were shirtless; I think it would be better if he would drive the car on ice.