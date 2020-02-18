[ice-fishing:-as-kyle-miller-promised,-a-significant-fish-on-ice,-a-major-northern-pike]

Kyle Miller delivered on his guarantee of a massive fish on ice with this 35-inch northern pike. Supplied

A few months in the past, Kyle Miller promised a fish of be aware from ice fishing.

He shipped.

On Saturday, he messaged about this 35-inch northern pike, caught while fishing tip-ups in 8 feet of water in Lake County.

FOTW, the celebration of massive fish and their stories (the tales matter) about Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the Sun-Situations. Post nominations by message on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) and Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or electronic mail ([email protected]).