Ice fishing finally arrived in Chicago and leads the vast raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

Well, ice is made and fished around Chicago; of course, that leads this vast raw-fi Midwest Fishing Report.

Steve Palmisano of Henry’s Sports and Bait was checking the ice conditions on Monday and sent the photo above and this comment:

Scott Woltman from Glen Ellyn enjoying his day off from school tossing in blue gill, bass and crappie on hidden lake in Du Page County.

REQUIREMENTS FOR FISHING FROM THE PUBLIC SITE

Ice fish at your own risk, unless stated otherwise. Ice fishing is not permitted at the Chicago Lagoons, FPD from Kendall County, FPD from Will County and FP from the Kankakee River Valley. FP COOK: Ice fishing lakes are Arrowhead, Axehead, Beck, Belleau, Big Bend, Bode South only, Bullfrog, Busse main and south, Flatfoot, Green, Horsetail, Ida, Maple, Papoose, Powderhorn, Saganashkee Slough, Sag Quarry, Tampier, Turtlehead Wampum. FPD DuPAGE: Allowed most sites. No ice fishing in Spring Creek Reservoir. Night fishing allowed in Deep Quarry must be out of service by 11 p.m. at the latest. FPD KANE: Only allowed at Lake Patterson (Hampshire South FP), Oakhurst FP, two ponds at Paul Wolff Campground and Grunwald Farms FP. MORE FP: When circumstances permit, ice fishing was permitted from 6:30 am to sunset at Banana and Independence Grove South Bay; 6.30 am to one hour after sunset in Sterling. McHENRY CCD: Ice fishing in The Hollows (West Lake only). SILVER SPRING SFWA: Must use the eastern entrance.

PARKING ON THE LAKE

Readers suggest the SpotHero app in the city. Montrose (free parking); Navy Pier (check-in parking in East Lot, check out at 10 am for $ 8 fisherman parking); DuSable Harbor (fishing party); Northerly Island / Burnham Harbor (meters or fishing party); Steelworkers Park (free parking on the street on the east side of 87).

CHICAGO LAKEFRONT FIT

Pier passes ($ 6) for certain piers in Chicago ports and $ 10 parking passes (DuSable, Burnham’s lots) are available at Henry’s Sports and Bait or Northerly Island (Monday – Friday from 10 AM to 4 PM, credit card only).

AREAS

Ice fishing is here as shown in the Fish of the Week and as Ken “Husker” O’Malley by email:

Hey Dale

Here is a summary of last week’s fishing.

Area lakes – it’s time to prepare the short rods. Area lakes are locked up. Hopefully there will be some ice fishing this weekend, because night temps will make ice.

talk to you later

–

Ken “Husker” O’Malley

Husker outdoors

Waterwerks fishing team

NECKLACE OLAKES FIELD

Owner Greg Dickson at Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said: “ We are fishing now. ” The 4-inch weekend snow was sufficiently toppled by the rain to freeze well and build general ice of 5-6 inches. But as always, carefully approach the middles of the most important lake areas and current areas.

Hermann’s Rest-a-While, which offers parking, access, food and drink on Nielsen’s Channel, also offers to engage people on text messages about ice conditions.

Absolutely! Tell everyone who wants to choose this service that they can text ‘ice conditions’ to (847) 309-2225.

COOLING MARKS

Braidwood, Heidecke and LaSalle are closed for the season.

Downstate

POWERTON: Bank fishing is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Boat fishing reopens February 15.

EMIQUON: Go to http://experienceemiquon.com/content/nature-conservancy-emiquon-preserve-lake-access. SHELBYVILLE: Please contact Ken Wilson from Lithia Guide Service. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Please contact Jason Johns from Fishing for Boneyard. HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Closed for the season.

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Tommy Skarlis at the Northern Illinois Sports Show. Mike Norris

Guide Mike Norris texted the picture above Tommy Skarlis, who fought against brain cancer but still came to the Northern Illinois Sports Show last week. Norris has also emailed the report below:

Fisheries report – 01/19/2020

Mike Norris

Big Green Lake – The coastline areas of Big Green are finally frozen after the explosion of freezing cold Canadian air last Friday. The ice extends about 100 feet over the entire perimeter of the lake, although the middle of the lake remains open. Ice has closed all boat ramp areas, so the open water bite is out of reach. If the temperature stays below freezing, we need a good solid ice base all over the lake so that fishermen can walk to the deepest areas to look for ice fish for cisco’s and lake trout.

Little Green Lake – Ice fishermen catch pike and zander. Most pike are caught on tips, a few jigging. Fish along the weed edges where panfish moves outside. The best bite for walleye is immediately after dark and during the evening. Little Green finally froze all over and fishermen venturing into the middle of the lake catch crappie.

Fox Lake – Since Thursday’s pool explosion, most of Lake Fox froze, although the middle of the lake still has open wetlands. Bluegills bite in the Jug and up in the Town Park area. The key to catching the bluegills is to drill different holes and work back and forth with a small mold and plastic every time.

. . .

Contact Mike Norris, Wacky Worm Guide Service, at 630-842-8199 for Big Green Lake and other south-central Wisconsin guided fishing trips.

GREEN / STURGEON BAYS, WISCONSIN

Click here for the weekly DNR report from Wisconsin.

MORE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

Not much on the perch, not enough ice in the ports to catch ice fish, but there are still a little brown trout, steelhead and multi-trout around, as shown below.

Jeremy Preucel with a brown trout from Belmont Harbor

Jeremy Preucel posted the photo above and this:

Here’s something to add to this week’s report … Brown was caught in a marabou mal this Saturday in Belmont. . . Thought you’d appreciate it … Clean lines

I always appreciate things like that.

Lori Ralph at the Salmon Stop texting:

Augs sell swim bait to boys who go to the lake, but we rarely hear it again. I bet browns at the bottom and it has been so damn cold!

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

View the D&S Bait update at https://www.facebook.com/dsbaitandtackle/.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Kurt Justice mailed in Kurt’s Island Sport Shop:

Wind, cold and snow kept fishing pressure low last week. Fair catches were reported with those who ventured. Downsizing and finesse fishing were the key to getting fish on the ice. However, there is good news, with temperatures rising to the 1930s and cloudy, this coming week should provide improved and comfortable fishing conditions.

Northern Pike: Fair – Nothing new here, tip-ups with big losers, golden shiners or river shiners will succeed. Just choose the desired taste for the toothy critters, 8-14 “water seems to be the desired depth.

Walleye: Fair – The last hour before sunset and after that it seems that it produces more fish than morning times. Go on a deeper weed edge and sprinkle some tips with suckers or shin guards. Jig fishermen caught fish with jigging spoons such as pimples, flyer spoons or slender spoons tipped with a minnow head, as well as Slab Raps, Jigging Rapalas and Rippin Raps. In recent days no clouds have been made for heavier fishing, but try to improve it when the weather changes.

Crappies: Fair – Those who ended up in a cabin last week caught some decent Crappies. Fishing would have been better if you could give tips, but mother nature would not let it happen. This week’s weather allows it, so make sure you bring them with you. Small # 14, # 16 dredges tipped with rosies or small fatheads for setup. Regarding jigging, Little Cecils, Flash Champs and Leech Flutter Spoons produced good tips with a minnow head or 2-3 waxies. Small single hook jigs such as Tubby Jigs or Pug Bugs tipped with a small plastic such as a wedge and also Beavertail caught fish

Yellow Perch: Fair As the ice improves, fishermen venture more into finding Perch above mud flats. Mobility is the key to keeping up with the Perch schools. Fish have also surfaced if you can find deep thin weeds in that range of 10-15 “. Wigglers, waxies, spikes have all caught fish, but larger fatheads and rosies have caught the larger perch. If you don’t want to mess with live bait, K-Rips have also recently caught some decent fish.

Bluegills: Fair – Gills remain trapped in that range of 8-14 “. Producing small tungsten molds, Flirty Girtys and moon molds tipped with mice or nails. However, plastics and beaver tails help catch the larger fish

The ice conditions remain stable. We had 5-8 ”snow on Saturday, the good news is that we had a lot of wind to blow some of the larger lakes. ATVs and snowmobiles go out on some lakes. Be careful, I’ve heard of some muddy spots that pop up on smaller lakes. From now on there is no vehicle traffic on lakes.

Ice fishing events

1 – 15 February Annual United Way Ice Fishing Jamboree – Lake Minocqua in Stack’s Bay

February 1 – Children’s Ice Fishing Day – Big Arbor Vitae Lake in Mielke Bay

February 15 – 4th annual Rob Lemmer Memorial – Lake Katherine in Hazelhurst

Kurt Justice

Kurt’s Island Sport Shop

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Jeremy Preucel with a steelhead from Salt Creek

Jeremy Preucel sent the photo above and this report:

Here’s something to add to the report this week. . . . Steelhead was caught in Salt Creek on a spawn bag under a float … I thought you might appreciate it … Clean lines

I enjoy and appreciate the info.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait at Lake Station a report texted that echoed Preucel’s catch:

Some good steelhead action in area tributaries during the weekend voodoo jigs tipped with butterworms or waxworms the best, but some fish on spawn saks too

People want ice cream, that’s all I do here, some people venture but ice cream is definitely spotty

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR report, usually on Tuesday or Wednesday.

SOUTH-WEST MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said that ice is coming along the river, otherwise not much to report.

LAKE OF SHABBONA

Clint Sands at Lakeside a couple said on ice on Monday around the no-motor zone, around piers and the campsite coastline. But some still have some open holes in the middle.

Due to the late season of the ice season, Lakeside will not be open for ice fishing, so make sure you have your supply before you arrive in Shabbona.

The park hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SOUTH EAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

Click here for the southern Lake Michigan reports from the DNR of Wisconsin.

WOOL FRIVER, WISCONSIN

Guide Bill Stoeger written in Fremont:

I have not spoken to anyone who has been this week. This morning looked at partridge, nobody out. Winnebago is frozen again, but I don’t think anyone will go by. Riding on Shawano. Northern’s, gills, during the day, and crappie hung in deeper water just before dark.