ice-hockey-participant-johnny-boychuk-desires-90-stitches-right-after-taking-skate-to-the-confront-through-gruesome-nhl-incident

An ice hockey participant necessary 90 stitches just after staying hit in the encounter by a skate an NHL clash on Wednesday night.

New York Islanders star Johnny Boychuk’s game ended prematurely when a skate from Montreal Canadiens’ Artturi Lehkonen unintentionally caught him on his eyelid.

Lehkonen slipped on the ice and the skate on his trailing leg caught Boychuk underneath his visor.

Artturi Lehkonen's skate unintentionally caught Johnny Boychuk in the face

Johnny Boychuk quickly fell to the ground in agony

Boychuk, when keeping his encounter in soreness, rushed himself off the ice to get cure right away right after the incident.

Regardless of the scary-hunting ordeal, Islanders president and standard manager Lou Lamoriello discovered Boychuk would be ‘fine’.

He claimed: “Johnny Boychuk is ok.

”Fortunately the skate blade just got the eyelid. It took 90 stitches for a plastic surgeon to fix. But he’ll be fine.”

Boychuk also took to Twitter to say he was ‘lucky’ his accidents had been not even worse.

The defenceman wrote: “Thank you to everybody for the favourable messages and ideas! I am very grateful. Make sure you know they did not go unheard.

“Luckily for me the skate only minimize my eyelid. Sorry for the late response… facial recognition wasn’t working… thank you all over again my pals. Johnny B.”

New York Islanders finished up dropping six-two to Montreal Canadiens on the night time.