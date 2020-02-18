[ice-hockey:-top-girls-players-provide-combat-versus-inequality-to-japan]



(Reuters) – Best gals ice hockey players are headed to Japan for a three-video game series with the national staff to highlight their struggle versus inequality, the Professional Women’s Hockey Gamers Affiliation (PWHPA) declared on Tuesday.

The PWHPA, whose mission is to boost and progress a solitary women’s expert league with good wages, explained the online games will be performed on March 4th, fifth and 7th at Tokyo’s Shin-Yokohama Skate Centre.

“This is a excellent opportunity for hockey lovers in Japan to see some of the top rated gamers in the world,” Jayna Hefford, the PWHPA’s head of operations, explained in a information launch.

“We are very happy of this partnership and seem forward to doing the job with (the) Japanese federation to go on to construct the game for ladies around the globe.”

The series is the most current end of the Aspiration Gap Tour, which was released final yr in a bid to attract notice to the lack of chance and assist for professional feminine hockey gamers in North The united states and force for a sustainable women’s league.

The PWHPA also reported the three-recreation sequence will be a likelihood for the Japanese group to get ready for the women’s ice hockey environment championship that begins on March 31 in Canada.

