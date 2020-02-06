ICE officer shoots man in face during deportation fight in Gravesend

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn – A US immigration and customs official shot dead a man who tried to intervene in a deportation arrest in Brooklyn Thursday morning.

This happened on 12th Street in the Gravesend section just before 8:15 a.m.

Authorities say the ICE officer on duty fired his weapon when he attempted to serve an expulsion order on Gaspar Avendano Hernandez.

While the police attempted to detain Avendano Hernandez, they apparently fought with the son of his girlfriend, Eric Diaz.

The officer fired a pistol, hitting Diaz, 26, in the face.

He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Maimonides hospital.

“He resisted because they didn’t show him any paper, like” Oh I’m the police, “no badge, no nothing, no warrant, no nothing,” said Diaz’s brother Kevin Yanez Cruz. “They just approached him, and that’s why he reacted like he reacted. He didn’t say, ‘Come down,’ he didn’t say anything. And he had nothing, my brother, he had no weapons in his hands, nothing. The minute they attack him, they approach the door, I’m here, my brother is there, he thought I was going to get involved, and he pointed the gun at my brother and didn’t even hesitate and pulled the trigger. “

Avendano Hernandez was struck with a Taser and taken into custody. He was also taken to the hospital.

There was no involvement of the NYPD in the shooting, although agents from the ICE are said to have contacted the NYPD. An investigation is underway.

“A United States Immigration and Customs Fugitive Operations (ICE) team dumped at least one gun in Brooklyn, New York, Thursday morning when officers were physically attacked while trying to ‘arrest Gasper Avendando-Hernandez, a foreigner from Mexico, twice deported, with a 2011 Conviction for Assault in New York, “said the ICE in a statement. “The New York Police Service arrested Avendando-Hernandez on February 3 for possession of a counterfeit instrument, a criminal criminal charge. The ICE attempted to depose an immigration detainee after his last arrest, but the subject went to was released from police custody before the ICE could house an inmate. This forced ICE officers to locate him on the streets of New York rather than in the dungeons of a prison. Avendando-Hernandez is currently detained by the ICE, as well as another individual, whose name has not been released. Two ICE officers were transported to a local hospital for treatment. an investigation by the ICE Professional Liability Office. No further details are available at this time. “

Avendano Hernandez was arrested by the NYPD for driving with a falsified Connecticut license plate earlier this week and has a history of domestic violence, but no arrests since 2016.

ICE learned of the license plate incident and began to evict it.

