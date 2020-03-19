ICE reduces arrests of illegal aliens amid Wuhan’s fears

The country’s immigration enforcement agency is reducing arrests of illegal migrants amid growing fears of a coronavirus outbreak in federal detention centers.

“The ICE Execution and Removal Operations (EROs) will focus on the application of risks to public safety and people subjected to mandatory detention based on criminal grounds,” a statement issued on March 18 said. “For those who are not in those categories, ERO will exercise discretion in delaying enforcement actions until after the crisis or using detention alternatives, as appropriate. “

“This is a return to ‘the felons, not the families’, which was the policy adopted by President Barack Obama, said Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a pro-migration advocate in the American Immigration Council.” Although I strongly suspect that ICE will not revert to the Obama administration’s fiscal discretionary policies, this will primarily affect who is targeted for arrest. “

As many as 50,000 recent and violent illegal migrants are now being detained in centers across the nation. According to pro-immigration lawyers, federal courts remain open as deportation cases are processed.

The statement was released after President Donald Trump said he would block additional visitors, migrants and asylum seekers on the southern and northern borders. The statement, however, did not say whether the United States has permission from the Mexican government to return Mexican migrants back to Mexico after they were trapped at the border.

White-collar immigration lawyers and immigration groups continue to demand that Trump admit to the nearly 30,000 migrants sent to Mexico before asylum hearings in the United States.

The ICE statement continued:

Homeland Security investigations will continue to conduct criminal investigations and mission-critical enforcement operations as deemed necessary to maintain public security and national security. Examples include investigations into child exploitation, gangs, narcotics trafficking, human trafficking, smuggling, and continued involvement in the Joint Task Force. This work will be performed based on the ability to coordinate and work with Justice Department prosecutors and intake in both the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Prisons Office.

The statement also said that ICE would not detain migrants seeking medical help due to China’s disease:

In accordance with its policy on delicate locations, during the COVID-19 crisis, ICE will not carry out execution operations at or near health care facilities, such as hospitals, medical clinics, and accredited health clinics. and emergency or emergency care facilities, except in the most extreme circumstances. People should not shy away from seeking medical help because they fear the application of civil immigration.

Numerous cities and countries have begun releasing American criminals to reduce their risk of outbreaks. It is unclear what the released criminals will do for a living.

