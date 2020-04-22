ICE refuses to release asylum-seekers as coronavirus spreads through prisons

At least 27 of Marco’s fellow immigrant detainees in a private prison outside Monroe, Louisiana, tested positive for coronavirus. A 30-year-old Cuban asylum sees he could be the next candidate unless released.

“There is fear among all of us,” Marco telephoned CBS News in Spanish, referring to other immigrants who were detained while the judge ruled their asylum. “We are not criminals. We are just scared. We have come here because there is a very real fear of returning to our country.”

Marco, who sought a change of name, is one of more than 5,500 immigrants under the protection of the United States Immigration Customs Enforcement [ICE], who are to be persecuted or tortured by his asylum officer in his country. You have shown the fear of being credible. Under binding 2009 internal directives, ICEs typically seek parole at border crossings, pass credible fear screenings, and parole immigrants such as Marco who pose no public security threat. It is supposed to.

However, approval of parole fell sharply under President Trump, and a federal judge last year refused to allow parole to asylum-seekers without deep individual ICE officials considering each case individually. I urged me to decide that I can’t.

Even as the number of coronavirus cases in the country’s immigration prisons continues to increase, ICE has no plans to proactively release asylum-seekers like Marco and additional immigrant groups from U.S. custody. According to the House Aide, which the agency explained. According to documents and his lawyer, Lorena Perez McGill, Marco has been denied parole three times in the past two months, most recently Tuesday.

At least 253 immigrants detained by the ICE have tested positive for coronaviruses, according to a recent agency’s tally, adding to the government’s new advocates to monitor large-scale release from immigrant detention. A call is encouraged. . Following the surge of 96 cases on Monday, 33 new cases of detainees infected on Tuesday were confirmed.

Detainees have become increasingly frustrated in recent weeks. According to ICE officials, at least five incidents occurred in Texas and Georgia, Arizona, and Louisiana in March and April, and detention center staff used pepper spray on immigrants protesting. Both staff and detainees.

At a briefing last Friday, ICE Director Matthew Arbens repeatedly told House Overseers and members of the Reform Commission that potentially vulnerable detainees could be reviewed and released beyond older immigrants. Announced that there are no plans to expand certain categories of immigrants, pregnant women and people with certain medical conditions. Several Democratic parliamentary aides on call explained Albens’ comments to CBS News.

Earlier that month, ICE announced that it would consider releasing detainees over the age of 60 or pregnant. According to the detention order, authorities later instructed authorities to also identify detainees with certain potential medical conditions, such as lung disease and severe asthma, for potential release. Government agencies have produced around 700 releases based on these guidelines, according to ICE and Congressional officials.

According to Perez McGill and the Cuban medical certificate, Marco suffers from “bronchial asthma”. His wife is in America. Perez McGill said he has shown the necessary community ties to be released on parole.

But in the final denial of parole, ICE said Marco could pose a flight risk as he has not demonstrated “substantial ties to the community.” In an email recently reviewed by CBS News, ICE officials also said they did not release “cases of pending appeals” or “COVID-19 detainees without significant medical documentation.” . According to Perez McGill, Marco has been sued by immigration judges for refusing asylum.

The ICE detention population has recently declined, falling below 32,000 last week, according to court filings last week. During Friday’s briefing, Arbens said the detention space was “insufficient” and the detainee population Since March 20, 65% on the phone said the staff. But the dramatic downfall is due to concerns that his agency has little acceptance of immigrants from border authorities and the low number of immigrants in the country, Albens said.

Under a temporary public health order extended on Monday, border authorities, in lieu of processing and detaining them under US immigration law, set off thousands of unauthorized immigrants, including unaccompanied children. And asylum seekers are banished. Immigrants under the control of customs and border protection told CBS News on Wednesday that they did not test positive for coronaviruses.

ICE has also reduced the enforcement of domestic immigration laws in response to pandemics. Arbens said on Friday that his agent was focused on arresting “a violent and aggravated felony who poses a public safety risk” right now, a parliamentary aide said.

According to aides, the legislature asked Albens if the authorities would consider releasing other immigrants, including thousands of asylum-seekers who have passed their credible fear screen. Arbens revealed that further liberation was not planned and grouped asylum-seekers with immigrants, saying authorities would have to be detained under the law for guilty crimes. .

ICE did not respond to multiple requests to comment on Albence’s congressional briefing or provide details of the agency’s current release policy.

On Monday, a federal judge in California ordered ICE to promptly investigate and determine whether or not all detainees at high risk of serious injury or death should be infected with the coronavirus. The order expands the category of immigrants, and the ICE lowers the age of already vulnerable detainees to 55 years, liberating them by defining all conditions that could pose a risk of serious complications. Evaluated

It is unknown how many immigrants will be released by this order. An ICE spokeswoman said the authorities would not comment on the lawsuit as a matter of policy. “But the lack of comments should not be construed as an agreement or provision with any of the claims,” ​​the spokesperson added.

Albens estimated that about 400 immigrants in detention had been tested for coronavirus as of Friday during a briefing last week, according to parliamentary aides. When asked about a relatively small number of tests, Albens suggested that the agency would do more if it had more test kits, the aides said.

Defenders have criticized the ICE for not testing more detainees, saying authorities would report more positive cases if they screen more people.

Members of parliament have also loomed the number of immigrants who tested positive for coronavirus last week after Arbens was deported by his agency, according to parliamentary aides. The aides also questioned reports of a number of deportees who were found to be positive for Albens in Guatemala.

At least 51 immigrants recently deported from the United States to Guatemala are positive for coronavirus, according to a Guatemalan Ministry of Health official. Deportation cases have also been reported in Haiti, the poorest country in Mexico and the Americas. Guatemala postponed deportation indefinitely last week in response to a large number of infections among deportees, which account for more than 16% of the country.

Arbens confirmed to parliamentarians that his agency did not regularly test for coronaviruses before deporting immigrants, parliamentary officials said. The ICE conducted a temperature check on the evacuees, disallowing immigrants above 99 degrees to board the plane, and submitted fever for further medical evaluation as one of the main symptoms of COVID-19. States. Prior to the implementation of this policy last week, the temperature threshold was 100.4 degrees. The government also asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to “review” the tests that Guatemalan authorities are conducting on deportees.

Last week, ICE said it would stop immigrant detention at its immigration preparation facility in Alexandria, Louisiana, “stopping the potential expansion of COVID-19.” At least 13 of the 30 direct ICE detention center employees who tested positive for coronavirus work in transfer centers in Alexandria. Authorities have not reported cases of private contractors overseeing most detention facilities.

A spokesperson for ICE said the agency was transporting migrants to the airport in Alexandria and deporting them without holding them there.

