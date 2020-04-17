Ice Remover: Peg and Russell Apple’s ‘Tales of the Old Apple’ is remembered

Mahalo to support the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We have had many historical writers in the journal over the years. Two of my favorites were Russell and Peg Apple, who wrote Tales of Old Hawaii in the Star-Bulletin beginning in 1969. Peg died in 1981 and Russ in 1999.

I’m still learning something from their writing, so I thought I’d give them a tip in the cap here today by extracting some of the columns.

WHY JUNE 11 IS KAMEHAMEHA

Today we celebrate the birthday of Kamehameha on June 11th. In a 1981 column Russ Apple explored why.

We do not know when the Great Kamehameha was born. It was probably between 1748 and 1761, Apple assumed.

In addition, Kamehameha Day was never intended to be a birthday celebration. “In the Hawaiian language, the day is called La Ho’omana’o o Kamehameha I – the day of commemoration of my Kamehameha,” Apple wrote.

“The Kamehameha Great was not marked the Great until after the last Kamehameha left the throne. Until then they ruled the same as I, II, III, IV and V.

“My first Hawaii Ho’omana’oo Kamehameha was born December 11, 1871. This was the birthday of the Kamehameha then on the throne – Lot Kamehameha, who reigned as Kamehameha V. It was held in honor of the king’s grandfather, Kamehameha I.

“Rider racing and other sports mark the day. Both kings and subjects agreed it would be an annual event but taking a chance on December weather was risky.

“Hence it moved from 1872 to June 11, a time when the temperature is usually bright and sunny, a fine day for sports, parades and picnics.”

A comet predicted a royal death

The apples were written about Queen Emma visiting Puna, a Big Island district, in 1883. The Queen of Life lived in Kaimu, near Kalapana, with government officials, ladies-in-waiting, assistants, secretaries, mates and delays.

They built a grass house just for her. Puno people providing food, hula, singing and singing.

“One night, after the Queen spent a week in Puna, an object ‘like a comet’ traveled slowly over the sea to the sea of ​​Kaimu. The excitement and the odds brought Queen Emma to her home.”

When she saw this, the queen exclaimed, “Please don’t go until I get home.”

Queen Emma rode on horseback until the next day Hilo and took a steamer to Honolulu. “The object as committed in heaven was called home. It signaled the coming death of a royal man.”

Princess Ruth Keelololani, Queen Emma’s stepfather, died shortly after Emma arrived in Honolulu.

PALM ROYAL

I am always curious to find out how many different types of plants arrived in Hawaii. In a column Apples wrote about how Dr. Gerrit P. Judd, the kingdom’s minister of finance, took teenagers Prince Alexander Liholiho and Prince Lot Kamehameha on an education tour abroad.

In 1850 they settled in Cuba. The two rulers brought the first royal palace to the islands, and Judd planted them in his western Nuuanu Valley Judd.

AHUPUAA

In reading one of the 1969 Apples columns, I came upon the definition of ahupuaa – often used as a large land division. First was island, then district, then ahupuaa.

The apples say it literally means “altar for the pig.” Ahu refers to a heap, and puaa of a pig. A pig would be an acceptable tribute (tax) paid to a chief.

“Generally, such an altar stood on the far right of the division of the country, when they saw it in the boat on the shore, and stood near the beach near the coastline.”

IRONSID OLONS

I was surprised to read that the battleship USS Constitution, now ensconced at Boston Harbor, paid a visit to Honolulu in November 1845.

The USS Constitution was launched in 1797 and protected American merchant shipping. During the War of 1812, he defeated five British warships, earning the nickname “Old Ironsides,” Apples wrote.

He came to Hawaii as part of an around-the-world trip in the 1840s. Today it is the oldest commissioned naval vessel still afloat.

Aboard in 1845 was Lieutenant I.W. Curtis, who spent his time studying large bodies inside the water is known today as Pearl Harbor. Curtis concluded that it could be done at a port by opening the sea reef, which blocked its use by deep-sea vessels.

His report said the inland ships would be protected from attack by enemy warships, and the entrance could be easily controlled. It had plenty of fresh water for a fleet, and storms would hardly disturb its waters.

This was 30 years before King Kalakaua offered it to the United States in exchange for reciprocity in trade.

WHAT IS IT?

Apples stop there, but my mind often wonders, what if? What if Old Ironsides did not come to Hawaii in 1845? Lieutenant Curtis could not see the potential of Pearl Harbor.

If that didn’t happen, the United States could not build a naval base at Pearl Harbor, and by 1941 there would be no reason for the Japanese to attack. The American might have stayed out of World War II.

Also, given the use of Pearl Harbor in the United States allowed our sugar industry to thrive, which was necessary to import Portuguese, Puerto Rican and Asian workers … leading to most current-born residents!

And without a powerful industry in the Hawaii cycle, it might be imagined that the monarchy would not have disappeared in 1893.

Something as seemingly insufficient as Old Ironsides visiting Hawaii in 1845 can change everything!

KAMEHAMEHA II

One of the intriguing things I learned from Apples is that when Kamehameha died in 1819, his son, Liholiho, faced a challenge from a nephew, Kaowa-Kekuaokalani. The forces met at the Battle of Kuamoo on the Great Island in December 1819.

Liholiho showed his diplomatic abilities by cutting off several rulers over his father’s wooden monopoly in exchange for their support.

With the warriors, Liholiho won the battle at Kuamoo and became Kamehameha II. He was just 22 years old.

The apples felt that Hawaii would be very different under Kekuaokalani. His battle cry has thrown all aliens out of the islands. He would turn missionaries when they arrived in 1820.

Hawaii could still be an independent kingdom with Hawaiian as the everyday language.

The Star-Bulletin publishes a book from Russ and Peg Apple, also titled “Tales of Old Hawaii.” The columns ran until 1986.

