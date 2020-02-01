Ice skaters gather for the 2020 Keystone Games

YORK, PA. – Skaters from all over Pennsylvania came to York County for the 2020 Keystone Games.

The White Rose Figure Skating Club hosted the competition in the York City Ice Area. Jossie Carbonare from FOX 43 was there to greet and present each participant at the event. Athletes big and small fought for a spot at the State Games of America, which will take place next summer. A skater said that the excitement behind the competition motivates her to perform great and demonstrate her talents.

“It just feels like you are doing what you should be doing the moment you know you should be there,” said Elise Kineke, a competitor. “And all the pressure disappears immediately, and all you care about is doing what you should and doing it well.”

“Many hours are a minute and a half,” said John Stone, vice president of the White Rose figure skating club. “The effort that goes into this is just the skater himself, hours of practice. Having to push yourself is a very individual sport.”

FOX 43 would like to express a special greeting to Corinne Petko. Corinne is the daughter of the filling meteorologist Alan Petko. She is one of the many winners at the Keystone Games. Corinne is 10 years old and a member of the figure skating club Hershey. Congratulations to all winners!

