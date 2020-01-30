ICFD stops the fire on Giblin Drive

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) – At 4:40 a.m. (January 30), the Iowa City Fire Department (ICFD) responded to a house fire on Giblin Drive. A person in the house was awakened by a smoke alarm and discovered fires all over the house. The first fire truck arrived on site within 6 minutes and noticed that fire was emerging from three sides of the house.

The fire department was able to control the fire within 24 minutes. 12 inmates got out safely and are looked after by the American Red Cross.

20 firefighters responded to the first alarm. Fire brigade personnel were called back to occupy the fire stations. Support has been provided by the Coralville Fire Department, the Iowa City Police Department, the Johnson County Ambulance Service, the Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center, MidAmerican Energy, the American Red Cross and the Iowa City Water Department.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters have been reported. The damage to the house and its contents is estimated at $ 140,000. The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the ICFD Fire Marshal.

For more information, contact the deputy fire chief at 319-356-5259.