Ichiro Suzuki is qualified to teach amateurs

Former major league star Ichiro Suzuki has come a step closer to his goal of bridging the gap between Japan’s professional and amateur baseball world on Friday.

He was one of the 94 former professional baseball players and coaches who, according to the Japan Student Baseball Association, were qualified to train amateur ball players.

The qualification is required before former professionals are allowed to teach high school students or students. Although Ichiro is still employed as an instructor for the Seattle Mariners, he has been granted a special exemption out of consideration for his contributions to the game and that his role with the Mariners does not involve him in scouting or recruiting amateurs.

The 46-year-old Suzuki is allowed to work with amateur players at his old school, Aiki Prefecture’s Aikodai Meiden High School, from the end of the marine season until spring training begins in February.

The successful candidates can now work freely with students at their previous schools and train players in other locations, provided they register with the regional high school and college associations.

For more than half a century, Japanese amateur associations have severely restricted professional contact to amateur players, as professional clubs have been recruiting violations of these rules for a long time. These range from hiring amateurs in the middle of their team’s season to paying amateurs and their coaches under the table to influence the decisions of players who later turned professional.

Ichiro and the other candidates had to attend seminars and submit compositions to qualify. According to Kazuhiro Tanabe, a director of the Japan High School Baseball Federation, Ichiro wrote in his composition: “I want to contribute to a better relationship between professionals and amateurs.”