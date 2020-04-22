ICICI Bank confirms exposure to Hein Leung Trading Oil Trader

An ICIC source said on Monday that ICICI Bank was asking authorities to steal two ships operated by the Low Ocean Tankers (Pte), an HLT unit.

latest update: April 21, 2020, 4:28 PM IST

India’s second private lender, ICICI, on Friday acknowledged that it was exposed to a problematic Singapore-based oil trader, Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd (HLT), and said it was taking steps to protect its interests. Give.

“We acknowledge that the Bank, in the normal course of its operations, is subject to the intended borrower group, taking the necessary measures to protect its interests, and in the same way that it reflects in its financial statements, as “ICICI said in the filing of the commodity exchange,” he said.

The bank did not elaborate on the extent of its exposure and the steps it has taken to protect its interests. Reuters reported on Monday that ICICI Bank had $ 100 million in trade.

According to a court case reviewed by Reuters, the founder and director of HLT had instructed his institute not to disclose hundreds of millions of dollars in damages in a few years.

Shares of ICICI Bank fell about 9 percent on Tuesday.