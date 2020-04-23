ICMR to continue limited use of hydroxychloroquine despite critical US study: Official – News from India

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will continue the limited use of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to treat patients with critical coronavirus (Covid-19), though a US study found it did not benefit a group of patients admitted to health centers, according to an official .

“We generate our own data and will make a decision based on our own results. A study to verify its therapeutic use will take approximately 2-2.5 months, which should provide us with evidence against or for this. It is too premature to say anything at this stage even though we are looking closely at all the information coming from other countries, “said an official at ICMR who does not want to be identified.

In a U.S. study published April 16, researchers analyzed the medical records of 368 hospitalized coronavirus patients at the Veterans Health Administration medical centers. About 28% of these patients, who were given HCQ plus usual care, died. On the other hand, 11% of patients who provided themselves routinely underwent infection. The drug made no difference to the need for a breathing machine, the study said.

However, the Swiss drug maker Novartis announced a few days ago that it has reached an agreement with the US FDA to conduct a phase III trial in which HCQ will be evaluated as a treatment for hospitalized Covid-19 patients, which will employ about 440 patients in at least a dozen places in the US.

In India, the central drug controller approved the use of HCQ under the category of “restricted use” at the end of March, primarily for studies that the ICMR wanted to conduct.

ICMR said it is conducting a double study on the prophylactic (preventive) and therapeutic (treatment) effects of HCQ against Covid-19.

As a prophylactic drug, it is recommended for asymptomatic healthcare professionals involved in the care of suspected or confirmed Covid-19 cases. As therapeutic medicine, it is given to critically ill Covid-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) to see if their dependence on oxygen support is reduced.

In India, about 2% of Covid-19 cases need critical care in the ICU, according to the health ministry.

In prophylactic cases, the drug is recommended to be taken under strict medical supervision, taking into account all contraindications.

The dose to be given to people in India is 400 mg, twice a day, once a day, and then 400 ml once a week. The course is recommended for seven weeks for prophylaxis. For treatment purposes, it is given in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin.

“In positive patients, the drug has been shown to reduce viral burden, and our goal is to see if it will prevent infection or not,” Raman R Gangakhedkar, head of epidemiology and infectious disease, ICMR, said earlier.

Although the results from the treatment group will still take time, initial data gathered from reactions found in healthcare professionals showed two primary complaints – abdominal pain in about 10% of those taking the drug and nausea in about 6%.

“If the results are not satisfactory, the drug will be withdrawn, as has been done previously with HIV / AIDS antiviral drugs such as lopinavir and ritonavir, which have not shown great benefit,” added an ICMR official.

