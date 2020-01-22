ICO unveils “transformation” code to force Facebook and Google to protect children online

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has introduced a strict new privacy code to better protect children from overexposure to social media, online gaming, and streaming services.

The Age Appropriate Design Code includes a new code of conduct for digital services that has been followed after a series of sensational incidents, particularly the suicide of 14-year-old Molly Russell, who died after viewing inappropriate Instagram material.

The document sets out no fewer than 15 standards that govern everything from internet-connected toys to educational websites to streaming and social media platforms. These would turn off location sharing and set the highest privacy settings by default.

So-called “nudge” techniques, which are intended to induce children to give up their personal rights, would also be prohibited.

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said: “I think it will be transformative. I think in a generation where my grandchildren have children, they will be amazed that we have never protected children online. “

Report welcome The News Media Association wrote: “We welcome the fact that the Code clarifies that publishers who adhere to codes such as the Code of Conduct for Editors negate the need for online news providers to take additional steps regarding corporate news content Children. ”

Subject to parliamentary approval, the new code could be enshrined in law by autumn 2021. From then on, fines will be imposed on those who violate its terms.

The ICO has previously called for more powers to counter fake news and data misuse.