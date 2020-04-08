Icra said GDP was likely to grow by 212 percent by 2020 due to the Coronavirus epidemic.

Despite the central bank’s (RBI) broad-based measures to stimulate the economy, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to grow by 4.5 percent in April-June 2020 and increase by only 2 percent between 2020 and 21. Found. According to the local rating agency Ikra, the effect of the coronavirus virus

The RBI, while announcing several measures to review the policy, refused to provide an estimate of growth and inflation, saying the situation was changing rapidly.

According to official estimates, India’s economy was projected to grow at a slightly gross 5% in 2019-20-20, and concerns about the coronavirus have only caused problems.

“Regardless of the measures currently announced by the RBI, we are bringing the scenario of our main case for GDP growth to (-) 4.5% for Q1 FY2021 and 2% for FY21,” Icara said in a note on Friday.

The estimate is driven by growing uncertainties over the duration of the virus’s impact on economic activity in India and around the world, they said.

RBI policy actions were welcomed by the Agency as a set of “comprehensive announcements”.

“A combination of legal deadlines, liquidity measures and a clearer reduction than expected will help to reduce the rate again to encourage markets to become increasingly volatile at this time, and provide some protection against broad assumptions,” he said. “Even if it has a real impact on strengthening economic activity, it may be limited.”

Following the outbreak of the virus in India, as well as the host of developed countries, a number of analysts are gradually reviewing their growth estimates.

India has been under a three-week delay until mid-April, which has cooled almost all economic activity.