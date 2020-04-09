ICRC lauds Malaysia’s decision not to deliver MCO offenders to jail | Malaysia

Army and law enforcement personnel conducting roadblock checks for the duration of the motion control buy (MCO) in Shah Alam April 5, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The Global Committee of the Pink Cross (ICRC) has lauded the Malaysian authorities’ swift response to the use of custodial sentences as punishment for motion handle order (MCO) violations.

This was following a request from Prison Department director-basic Datuk Seri Zulkifli Omar that the courts consider imposing fines and group assistance on MCO offenders with out having to mail them to jail as their admission into the prisons could expose inmates to Covid-19.

ICRC Regional Delegation in a statement here right now stated it was a commendable option which was in line with the ICRC’s global posture on the concern of overcrowding in sites of detention as nicely as the further chance of an infection to detainees.

“Sending in a lot more people to prison, for that reason, would be counterproductive to the incredibly intent of the MCO, that is, to halt the unfold of Covid-19,” wrote the assertion.

Beginning yesterday, RM1,000 compound notices will be issued to people who defy the MCO.

The assertion also reported that the ICRC experienced donated protecting and cleanliness goods such as masks, soaps and hand sanitisers for team and detainees in all prisons and Immigration Detention Centres and Non permanent Detention Centres in the country. — Bernama