ICRC supplies essential medical equipment to Gaza in coronavirus crisis

GAZA – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Thursday provided essential care to hospitals in Gaza but said it would remain unnecessary for any broader outbreak of new coronavirus in the territory.

By passing Gaza’s borders tightly controlled by neighboring Israel and Egypt, only 17 people tested positive for Palestinian territory for the novel coronavirus.

But health authorities are concerned about the risk of widespread infection in a population of two million living near a small enclave.

“The prospect of an outbreak of COVID-19 in Gaza is alarming, given the weakness of the health infrastructure and the dense population of the Gaza Strip,” said Daniel Duvillard, head of the ICRC Delegation in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

ICRC assistance includes a ventilator, monitor, defibrillator and suction and pump devices.

“This equipment will help, but more will be needed, and we encourage the international community to recognize the seriousness of the danger here,” Duvillard said.

The ICRC said there were only 93 blowers in Gaza, or one for every 21,505 people in the territory, where quarantine facilities were built by local health authorities for Palestinians entering through Egypt or Israel.

Gaza health officials say they need 100 ventilators, 140 intensive care unit beds and $ 23 million for their anti-coronavirus emergency plan.

“Gaza is facing the COVID-19 pandemic with a fragile and large-scale health system, due to its long years of closure and siege and poverty and lack of resources,” said Abdullatif Alhaj of the Gaza health ministry.

Palestinians say 13 years of economic sanctions by Israel and its border have disrupted their economy and damaged the development of medical facilities, undermining their ability to deal with a pandemic.

Israel has pledged to ensure medical aid is reached in Gaza to combat the coronavirus crisis. It said its long-term blockade helped prevent money and weapons from reaching the Islamist group Hamas, which has been operating in the enclave since 2007.

Gaza is not yet under full lock, but as the holy month of Ramadan fasts people are beginning to be extremely careful about visiting each other and spending. (Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Alexandra Hudson)