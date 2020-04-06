ICU UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for COVID-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been transferred to an intensive care unit at a London hospital after the symptoms of the coronavirus have worsened.

Johnson’s office says Johnson is conscious and does not need ventilation at this time.

Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas Hospital late Sunday, 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Johnson turned to Foreign Minister Dominique Raab to represent him.

