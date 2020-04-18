‘I’d enjoy a superpower that could eliminate this virus’

Q Ambition or talent — which matters additional to good results?

A. A mixture of both equally. You need to have to have talent with ambition.

Q. Who is/was your sporting mentor?

A. Escalating up I had, and nevertheless do have, massive respect for the likes of Dónal Óg Cusack and Seán Óg.

The amount of professionalism and dedication they gave to Cork hurling was unbelievable.

I was blessed adequate to knowledge this to start with hand and it absolutely shaped how I am as a man or woman, the two on and off the area.

Q. What ambitions do you even now have?

A. To acquire an All-Eire and a county with my club.

Q. Where by are you happiest?

A. On the participating in field or investing time with positive people today.

Q. What’s your guilty satisfaction?

A. A little bit of a sweet tooth!!!!

Q. The 4 people today you’d invite to a evening meal get together?

A. Roy Keane, AP McCoy, Jurgen Klopp and Tommy Tiernan (there would be some laughs then).

Q. If you could decide on just one superpower, what would it be?

A. To wipe out this coronavirus!

Q. What suggestions would you give your 18-year-previous self?

A. Be the finest model of yourself every single working day.

Q. The 1 result you’d modify if you could.

A. 2018 All-Eire semi-ultimate.

Q. A motto you are living by?

A. Go just after what you want. Don’t be concerned to acquire pitfalls.

Q: A single group-mate you’d want to have your back?

A. I could decide any of them as I have big believe in in all of them.

Q: Your manager’s on a lie detector, what’s the initially issue you question him?

A. I think I would be too nervous to question him nearly anything controversial!!!

Q: The very best perk of your sport absent from the recreation?

A. All the friends you make both of those from Cork and exterior of Cork.

Q. Out of 10, amount your fulfillment.

A. 8/10.