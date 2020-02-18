[id-theft-victim-advised-to-claim-crook’s-telephone-fees-on-cash-flow-taxes]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It started out with a phone phone previous year. Tony Ferraro claims Verizon Wireless told him they suspected fraud and that anyone purchased two telephones in his identify.

Ferraro claims he has never been a Verizon Wireless shopper, discussed that to the person on the cell phone, and assumed they took treatment of the fraud challenge.

But, items modified in December. Ferraro commenced acquiring letters about a bill for the two telephones. He wrote back again, detailing this was fraud. Then came a little something he never envisioned: a 1099-c tax type for $2,399. Verizon required him to either pay out, or file the sum for the telephones as profits on his taxes.

When Ferraro couldn’t get a reaction from Verizon about the fraud, he turned to Much better Connect with Behnken for help, and 8 On Your Side Investigator Shannon Behnken attained out to Verizon Wi-fi.

“It’s just about like you’re guilty till you can verify you’re innocent,” Ferraro explained.

A spokesman for Verizon promised to look into questions from Improved Phone Behnken, and days later, there had been benefits. Ferraro states Verizon named to say they are dismissing the circumstance and will publish letters to credit rating agencies so that this will not affect his credit history report.

Retain in thoughts that as uncommon as this might seem, corporations can file a 1099-c, if the credit card debt is really yours. For instance, if you get the job done out a deal with a business to accept a lot less for a personal debt, you might get a huge surprise at tax time when you have to spend earnings taxes on the sum the enterprise forgave.

