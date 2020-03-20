Idaho Foodbank, Dept. of Schooling offering no cost foods for young children statewide

March 19, 2020 1:20 PM

Connor Sarles

The Idaho Foodbank is giving no cost meals for young children statewide.

Kids up to age 18 can select up meals at any of the accepted web-sites, no matter of enrollment.

The Idaho Condition Office of Instruction states that children need to be bodily present to get a food, and men and women are inspired to examine with each faculty pickup area for service times.

For North Idaho inhabitants, there are a number of pickup areas:

Submit Falls

River Town Middle University

Put up Falls Large University

Ponderosa Elementary School

Coeur d’Alene

Ramsey Elementary

Borah Elementary

Winton Elementary

Bryan Elementary

930 N. 15th Road

Fernan Elementary

Northwest Expedition Academy

Skyway Elementary

Hayden

Rathdrum

For a entire listing of food distribution internet sites, pay a visit to the Idaho Point out Department of Health map here.

