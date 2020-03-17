Idaho reviews two more COVID-19 instances, bringing point out full to 7

March 17, 2020 9:27 AM

Erin Robinson

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Overall health and Welfare declared an further two situations of COVID-19, bringing the complete to 7 across the point out.

As of Tuesday early morning, no circumstances have been claimed in North Idaho. The two new cases were being claimed in the Central and South Central districts.

One particular of the new individuals is a feminine under 50 who is recovering in her residence beneath isolation. The IDHF explained the female has been enduring mild signs that did not demand hospitalization.

The other affected individual is a female more than the age of 50. She is also recovering in her house beneath isolation and has not been hospitalized.

According to the IDHW, 76 individuals have been monitored for COVID-19, previous and present, by Idaho general public overall health. 30-nine of people folks are no extended becoming monitored. Just about 300 have been examined via the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, which include 4 Oregon people and one particular Montana resident.

Governor Brad Very little will be part of the IDHW and AARP Idaho in a statewide phone city hall Tuesday afternoon to supply additional data and reply issues about the virus.

Uncover the most recent on the coronavirus from IDHW below.

