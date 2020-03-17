Idaho WBB mentor Jon Newlee opens up about coronavirus chopping hoops season shorter

March 16, 2020 8:13 PM

Idaho women's basketball head coach Jon Newlee describes the heartbreak of his team's time ending prior to they received to enjoy in the Huge Sky Championship.

MOSCOW, Idaho — September, all the preseason workout routines, conditioning and excess weight lifting commences. In March, if you’re participating in your most effective basketball, you’re intended to reap the advantages from months of difficult function. But the coronavirus pandemic additional an uncontrollable variable.

The Idaho women’s basketball team was one particular of dozens f teams that watched their period finished prematurely due to the fact of the steps executed to prevent the unfold of the virus.

They had been 22-9 on the yr, 15-5 in the Major Sky, and in the meeting championship game very last Thursday in Boise. Until head mentor Jon Newlee gained a connect with from Idaho Athletic Director Terry Gawlik, saying the activity was canceled. Newlee expressed his shock to 4 Information Now’s Alyssa Charlston over a Skype contact Monday.

Newlee also talked about comprehending why they experienced to terminate the tournament, and on the lookout out for player’s wellbeing becoming paramount. This is what his concept to the workforce will be in terms of lessons to acquire absent from these kinds of an unfair incident.

The NCAA is still thinking about what to do about the misplaced period for spring activity athletes. Remain updated with every little thing that occurs in the sports activities earth concerning coronavirus on 4 News Now.

