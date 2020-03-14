Idaho wellness officers ensure next COVID-19 scenario in the point out

March 14, 2020 1:18 PM

A pathologist holds a nasal swab from a COVID-19 take a look at kit at the Core Lab in Northwell Health’s Heart for Highly developed Medicine in Lake Success, New York, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

BLAINE CO., Idaho — A next human being in Idaho has examined good for coronavirus, the South Central Public Wellbeing District verified Saturday.

The affected individual is a lady from Blaine County and is around the age of 50, according to overall health officers. She’s now at residence recovering with mild indicators.

This marks the next case in the condition. Idaho Gov. Brad Minor declared the first scenario in Southwest Idaho at a push meeting on Friday.

According to the Idaho Department of Well being and Welfare, 163 folks are now remaining tested via the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories. An further 13 have been examined as a result of industrial laboratories, and 48 people today have been monitored by Idaho Public Wellbeing.

“This virus is distribute across the globe now,” explained Melody Bowyer, SCPHD director. “We knew it would reach our corner of the earth, and we took that time to prepare our investigation workforce. They are now performing tirelessly to determine who may have been exposed and make sure they are evaluated.”

