[ideal-eats-this-7-days:-delectable-doughnuts,-top-quality-burgers-and-soul-relaxing-fried-chicken]

SANTA MONICA AND BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Freshly-fried doughnuts with decadent flavor mixtures and burgers made with 100 p.c Wagyu beef in Santa Monica feature prominently in this version of Best Eats.

Also, a staffer dined at a area restaurant that serves what may perhaps perfectly be Bakersfield’s most popular fried chicken dinners.

Regardless of whether traveling or dining community, Ideal Eats has you included.

A half-dozen doughnuts from Sidecar Doughnuts & Espresso.

Sidecar Doughnuts & Espresso, 631 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, as well as destinations in Costa Mesa, Del Mar and Torrance

Until they’re a pair days outdated, doughnuts are pretty irresistible. Even then, a speedy dunk in coffee or milk is usually more than enough to revive them for a delicious breakfast or snack.

Some stores, however, are a minor much more inventive than other individuals when it comes to their collection. Options can go significantly beyond maple bars and unique glazed.

And at Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee, the flavors are positively unique.

Guaranteed, you will come across a couple glazed cake doughnut combinations, but right here every thing is produced in-residence and toppings contain premium substances these as Vahlrona Chocolates cocoa nibs and Niman Ranch bacon.

The red wine chocolate doughnut — with edible rose petals — at Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee.

The place Sidecar’s creativeness goes into overdrive is in its monthly specials segment.

For February, the shop is featuring “blueberry & champagne” doughnuts that includes blueberry glaze, a blueberry and champagne compote, cheesecake mousse and sugar cookie crumble. The “red wine chocolate” comes with a Callebaut chocolate chip-stuffed dark chocolate doughnut with a crimson wine and chocolate glaze that is topped with edible rose petals.

The store fries modest batches of doughnuts every hour. You are certain to get them when they are continue to tender and warm.

Cheeseburger and fries, HiHo Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger and fries, HiHo Cheeseburger, 1320 2nd St., Ste. B, Santa Monica also in Mid-Wilshire

What Sidecar does for doughnuts, HiHo accomplishes for burgers and fries: an improved acquire on the first.

The cafe employs only 100 p.c grass-fed Wagyu beef, touted as remaining much healthier and that contains far more Omega-3s and antioxidants.

It tastes very terrific, much too, the beef formed into loose patties and served with cheese and ketchup or, if the “HiHo” version is picked, with the addition of onion jam, lettuce, house-built pickles and mustard. The fries are hand minimize and 2 times-fried, resulting in a a bit crunchy exterior containing a pillowy softness.

After finishing your food, you can linger around a milkshake — or a beer — or head again out to the outlets and avenue leisure on the close by 3rd Avenue Promenade.

Fried hen and sides, J’s Spot

Fried rooster, J’s Area, 2681 Calloway Push, Bakersfield

Given that opening in 2006, J’s Spot has recognized itself as a spot restaurant. Its menu of Southern classics packs crowds in get there early on weekends or you’ll be in for a wait around.

Foremost amongst the restaurant’s offerings is its fried hen, which Assignments Editor Mason Rockfellow claims he has made a custom of buying for his birthday evening meal.

“The go-to food for me is the fried chicken, which arrives with any two of their delectable sides and of study course a excellent sq. of the mouthwatering cornbread,” Rockfellow stated. “My go-to sides are the fried cabbage and the mac-n-cheese. This time I went for the mashed potatoes with gravy as an alternative of the fried cabbage.”

“If you are wanting for a great position to get a fantastic portion of convenience foods, go to J’s Spot,” Rockfellow said. “If you want anything to snack on why you are ready, try out the fried okra.”