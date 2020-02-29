[ideal-eats-this-7-days:-pasta,-tortas-and-pulled-pork-sandwiches]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week we mangia at a neighborhood favored that has extended served heaps of pasta and beautifully-cooked pizza to the masses.

Moreover, a significant torta from the east side, and a pulled pork sandwich from a well known BBQ location. Read through on for another mouthwatering version of Finest Eats.

Spaghetti and stuffed mushrooms, Frugatti’s, 600 Espresso Road

There are many good reasons to stop by Frugatti’s. The wooden-fired pizza, the creamy tomato sauce blanketing rigatoni and sausage in the “Papo Pasta”, the rooster or eggplant parm.

Roll and olive oil, Frugatti’s

But what is possibly my beloved product comes at no price: the warm bread roll positioned on your desk right away following you’re seated.

Acquire a plate, pour in a generous amount of olive oil, insert a couple dashes of salt, then tear off chunks of bread to soak it up. That roll will vanish in history time.

Nonni’s Pasta Al Pomodoro, Frugatti’s

On a new visit I ordered the spaghetti pomodoro, which is heavy on the garlic (just how I like it) and also incorporates diced onions, cooked tomatoes and a sprinkling of parmesan. It is a best spring supper.

Also worth attempting is the stuffed mushrooms appetizer, clean mushrooms stuffed with cheese and sausage in a serving massive more than enough to pretty much move as an entree.

Torta Cubana, Ajua! Cocina Mexicana

Torta Cubana, Ajua! Cocina Mexicana, 2625 Mt. Vernon Ave. Ste. 106

It’s large, it is toasted and its influences appear by way of Mexican and Cuban cooking. It is the Torta Cubana at Ajua!

Steak, ham, sliced pineapple, melted jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream are stuffed inside of a significant roll, creating a formidable sandwich, one tasty ample that Producer Raphael Stroud said it was a potent reminder to go to Ajua! additional usually.

Pulled pork and mac and cheese, Angry Barnyard BBQ

Pulled pork and mac and cheese at Angry Barnyard BBQ, 916 18th St.

Angry Barnyard is around the KGET studio, and it is a favorite between staffers. Movie Editor Marisel Maldonado created however one more journey there Friday.

“The mac and cheese was ideal – not way too cheesy and not far too dry,” she claimed.

“The sandwich was a delight. A single of the best pulled pork sandwiches I have experienced in city.”