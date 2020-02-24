ideal-funko-pop!-rocks-figures-for-tunes-enthusiasts:-meet-up-with-the-hardest-rocking-funko-pops

Regardless of what film, Television set present, game or new music style you might be into, you will find sure to be a Funko Pop! Vinyl figure for you. These hugely sought soon after collectibles have infiltrated houses across the world considering the fact that they ended up initially launched in 2011, so we have some rich pickings for our ideal Funko Pop! Rock figures for music supporters.

Funko has bestowed the vinyl treatment on some of the world’s most influential bands and artists, from Motörhead and AC/DC to KISS and Queen. Some associates are obviously far more well-liked with Funko Pop! Rocks collectors, which is why you’ll see the likes of Freddie Mercury having not 1 but a few various figures to his identify.

In addition to our record of our favourite tough-rocking pop toys under, you can choose up the primary 3 members of Babymetal in Funko sort – verify ’em out in our ideal Babymetal merch tutorial.

Maggots! Here is the very best Slipknot merch, which includes Funkos

Or ignore the Funko Pop! and seize one particular of the very best AC/DC t-shirts

As you will see from our spherical-up of the best Funko Pop! Rocks figures underneath, there is certainly a ton of decision, so permit your own audio preferences guide you when kick-starting your first Funko Pop! assortment – or when adding to an present one particular.

If you want to preserve it strictly songs, dig into the Pop! Rocks selection, which is at any time-increasing – Rob Zombie, Marilyn Mason, Slipknot and Iggy Pop Funko Pops are envisioned before long. Wanna combine points up? Funko Pop! addresses film, Television and gaming much too, and you can decide up anything from Funko Pop Stranger Items Vinyl figures to Funko Pop Star Wars.

The greatest Funko Pop! Rocks figures to purchase now

(Image credit rating: Amazon)

1. Queen and Freddie Mercury Funko Pop! Rocks

Of study course we experienced to involve Freddie in our best Funko Pop! Rocks guidebook. As you can find out with the Funko Pop! Rocks Brian Could, Roger Taylor and perennially overlooked bassist – now immortalised with the John Deacon– they’re all featured with their instruments.

Even so, it will come as no shock that inimitable frontman Freddie Mercury steals the display with three Funko Pop! Vinyl figures: Freddie Mercury at Are living Aid, a topless Funko Pop! Freddie Mercury and the Queen singer in his legendary Bohemian Rhapsody catsuit.

Motive to obtain: no Funko collection must exist without having at minimum one Freddie

(Image credit history: Amazon)

two. Jimi Hendrix Funko Pop! Rocks

The guitar god was 1 of the initial musicians to be immortalised in Funko Pop! vinyl form. There are two possibilities to pick from, with the to start with, the Jimi Hendrix at Woodstock , showcasing Hendrix with his red bandana and Fender Stratocaster (shown right here). The next is Hendrix in an legendary pose with his flaming guitar at the Monterey Worldwide Pop Pageant in June 1967.

Cause to invest in: the most effective Funko Pop! determine for immortalising a person of rock guitar’s most unforgettable performances

(Graphic credit score: Amazon)

3. Mötley Crüe Funko Pop! Rocks

At present having fun with a further surge in recognition next the launch of Netflix biopic The Grime, many thanks to Funko Pop! you can obtain all 4 customers of the Crüe donning their ludicrous Shout At The Satan-era phase gear.

On the other hand, if you’ve got noticed or browse The Dust you can know that even these Funko Pop! Rocks Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil and Mick Mars Vinyl figures ought to arrive with a overall health and safety warning… or at minimum some anti-bacterial wipes.

Purpose to invest in: choose dwelling the sleaziest quartet of Pop! Vinyl figures in city

(Impression credit rating: Amazon)

four. Rush Funko Pop! Rocks Vinyl

By no means 1 to do things by halves, the Canadian prog rock trio arrive as a Funko Pop! Rocks Hurry established that will dwarf the relaxation of your Pop! selection. Nevertheless it’d be quite awesome to see Geddy Lee sporting a double-neck Rickenbacker bass, this is still the greatest Funko Pop! Vinyl for any fan who thinks they have currently acquired all points Rush.

Rationale to get: kick-start out your collection with not a person but three Funko figures

(Image credit rating: Amazon)

five. KISS Funko Pop! Rocks Vinyl

No spherical-up of the ideal Funko Pop! Vinyl figures for new music admirers would be total with KISS. And you can get all four customers of the band’s classic line-up, dressed in their iconic make-up and ostentatious phase equipment. Contrary to most other Pop! Vinyl drummers, Peter Criss even comes with a drum package!.

But as is his MO, Gene Simmons has to steal the thunder, with his figurine like that well-known Demon tongue and a lit torch prepared to breath fireplace, which (un)luckily just isn’t a bonus feature.

Reason to invest in: right away legendary – even your nan will know who this Funko Pop! is

(Image credit: Amazon)

six. Guns N’ Roses Funko Pop! Rocks

Now reunited for a tour that has conquered the Globe and smashed data, the 3 most recognisable customers of GNR are also reunited on the Pops! roster. Though the sunglasses-clad Duff McKagan figure is reproduced from more modern instances, the Slash and Axl Rose figures, replete with omnipresent cigarette and mic stand respectively, are straight out of their late ’80s/early ’90s heyday.

Nevertheless it would be pleasant for primary users Steven Adler and Izzy Stradlin to be part of them, we will not be keeping a room in our Most effective Funko Pop! Vinyl listing for a Buckethead determine at any time before long.

Cause to obtain: reunite G’N’R on your shelf much more very easily than the band at any time managed

(Impression credit rating: Amazon)

seven. Angus Youthful AC/DC Funko Pop! Rocks

The most recognisable member of Aussie rock immortals rightly has his very own collectible figure in the form of the Funko Pop! Vinyl Angus Younger, which reveals him executing his renowned duck wander and brandishing his gorgeous pink Gibson SG.

Rumours of a Funko figure showcasing Brian Johnson hitting a bell though simultaneously grabbing an inflatable Rosie have, er, just been manufactured up. By us.

Explanation to obtain: it’s the finest Funko Pop! Vinyl for hitting that Highway To Hell

(Graphic credit: Amazon)

eight. Lemmy Funko Pop! Rocks Vinyl

Offered Slash has been immortalised with a cigarette in his mouth, we are shocked that the Motörhead frontman hasn’t been supplied the similar treatment, and with a bottle of Jack in hand to boot. Apart from that, this warts-and-all Lemmy Kilmister figure in his trademark uniform, entire with bass guitar, is as fantastic a likeness as you may get in the Funko Pop! Rocks range.

Reason to acquire: a playful way to celebrate the late, terrific hell raiser

(Graphic credit rating: Amazon)

Although we wait around for the likes of Maiden’s Eddie, Slipknot and fireplace-respiration Rammstein figures, metalheads’ go to choice are the four Metallica figures. It can be odd but understandable that the James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett figures are immortalised in their 1991 Black Album interval, with bassist Robert Trujillo, who joined the band in 2003, carrying his attribute basketball jersey.

And nevertheless you can not get Jason Newstead or Cliff Burton but, you can full the established with the Funko Pop! Woman Justice from their …And Justice For All album and subsequent tour wherever she famously fell to items onstage.

Explanation to buy: simply since it truly is the Most effective Funko Pop! Rocks for Metallica enthusiasts

(Image credit: Amazon)

10. Blink-182 Funko Pop! Rocks

Thanks to leaving the band in 2015 in purchase to spearhead added-terrestrial investigations, Tom DeLonge has, for the time being, forsaken his opportunity to have his possess Funko Pops. Former bandmates Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker have no such dilemma, which is why they’re showcased in our Ideal Funko Pop! Rocks vinyl figures for new music followers.

And Travis’ at any time-expanding tattoo selection means you might have to incorporate your personal hand-drawn doodles to continue to keep him up to date.

Purpose to acquire: for shelling out homage to just one of pop-punk’s best drummer’s

(Graphic credit: Amazon)

11. Kurt Cobain Nirvana Funko Pop! Rocks

We are going to never ever know what the anti-celeb chief of Nirvana would have manufactured of getting immortalised as a pop toy, but that would not halt the Funko Pop! Rocks Kurt Cobain becoming a amazing version to your collection. There is also a Kurt Cobain MTV Unplugged determine, with Kurt in his cardigan and taking part in an acoustic guitar.

Rationale to acquire: for the reason that you very own just about every other bit of Nirvana merch