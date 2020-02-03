Ideal unit sets letter of intent for the renovation of the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal | money

A view of Swettenham Pier, Pengkalan Weld November 18, 2019. – Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, February 3 – Ideal United Bintang International Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary, Solaris Consortium Sdn Bhd, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Penang Port Commission to build, operate and operate the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal develop .

The project involves the redesign and renovation of three historic buildings, Godown 5, Godown 7 and Godown 8, located by the sea between the pier and Tanjung City Marina in Penang.

“It would be ideal to renovate the three godowns to transform them into a lifestyle travel destination by the sea. These include duty-free shops, food and beverage stores, local brands, regional products and souvenir shops.

“This will be similar to Woolloomooloo in Sydney, with an iconic large gate that welcomes visitors,” Ideal said today in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

The company announced that the reorganization project would generate stable and constant income for the company. Phase 1 is expected to be completed by 2021, while phases 2 and 3 would be completed in 2022.

Thanks to the expansion of the terminal, up to 1.7 million passengers per year and up to 12,000 passengers can be transported at the same time.

“Given the strategic location and the influx of tourists, Ideal expects this project to be profitable within three years and make a positive contribution to sales and earnings,” she added. – Bernama

