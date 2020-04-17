Ideas to Bring Us Happiness: NPR

Helen Walters

About The Episode

More than ever, we need to make time for joy. This hour, Manoush and TED Chief Curator Helen Walters explore talks that are surprising, inspiring and regrettable.

About Helen Walters

Helen Walters is a New York City-born New York writer and editor. Since 2018, she has been the head of care at TED, leading the team finding new generations of innovators worldwide for the TED stage.

Her previous roles at TED include editorial director and idea editor. Prior to that, she was an innovation and design editor for Bloomberg Businessweek.

Walters has written many books, including co-authoring the Ten Types of Innovation: Building Advantage Discipline. She graduated from the University of Bristol, U.K., earning degrees in English and Latin.

Featured speakers

Simone Giertz: Why You Should Do Useless Things

How can we overcome the fear of failure? For YouTuber Simone Giertz, this is working hard on a plan you know is doomed to fail. She finds joy and purpose by making machines and robots useless.

Benjamin Zander: The Transformative Power of Classical Music

Benjamin Zander has conducted the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra since 1979. He says there is nothing like music that unites us and connects us with our innermost emotions.

Andrew Youn: 3 Reasons Why We Can Win The Fight Against Poverty

Andrew Youn spent fourteen years learning from the successes and sufferings of farmers in rural East Africa. His simple vision has helped hundreds of thousands remove themselves from poverty.

Urban Team: Inside The Brain Of A Master Procrastinator

Blogger Tim Urban is an extreme procrastinator. He knows the battle that pays off in our minds when we turn things around – mostly between an instant gratification monkey and a panicked monster.

Sophie Scott: Why We Want

Neuroscientist Sophie Scott studies laughter, specifically its effect on our body and mind. She explains the contagious nature of laughter.