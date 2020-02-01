Identification of a deadly Delano bullet victim

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – The victim of a fatal shooting in Delano on Friday evening was identified as Adam Rene Guillen, 21, of Delano.

Guillen was involved in a fatal shooting on Friday night on County Line Road and Hiett Avenue in Delano at around 11 p.m. Guillen and four others were meeting at the memorial to a victim of a fatal collision in November, when they were shot from behind, said Delano police chief Robert Nevarez.

Guillen’s death marks the 12th Kern County homicide and the ninth due to gunfire this year according to our KGET Homicide Tracker.

Delano PD currently has no suspect description, but is looking for the suspect vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have information about this matter, you are invited to call Delano PD at 661-721-3377.

The cause of Guillen’s death is pending and will be released at a later date by the coroner’s office.