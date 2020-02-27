Identification of the homicide sufferer in St. Paul as Abigail Simpson, 21 – Up Information Data

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Information) – St. Paul police recognized the sufferer in the loss of life of an condominium that the law enforcement described as “disturbing scene.” A particular person remains driving bars in connection with the murder.

According to police, the sufferer of the murder on Wednesday on Pierce Road was identified as 21-12 months-previous Abigail Elise Simpson.

Officers responded just following midnight Wednesday to reports of a domestic disturbance in an condominium in the 300 block of Pierce Avenue North.

Law enforcement say officers arrived at a “disturbing scene,quot with a very seriously hurt and callous girl. She died at the scene of her injuries. A guy and a two-yr-previous boy have been also inside of the condominium.

The man, a 23-year-previous from St. Paul, was taken to a hospital for evaluation and then taken to the law enforcement division for questioning. He was then admitted to the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.

The boy was taken to a different medical center for analysis, but law enforcement say he was not significantly wounded.

St. Paul law enforcement spokesman Steve Linders stated this was an primarily difficult scene for officers.

“It can be an emotional simply call. When we have a baby there, he provides an added layer to everything,” he reported. “And then, when you have a woman who has been severely wounded, there are many issues that ought to be answered. And when she dies, she amplifies it. and it would make him extra incredibly unhappy. “

The nature of the woman’s deadly injuries was not provided by the police. The Ramsey County coroner will execute an autopsy to establish the identity of the target and the bring about of demise.

Law enforcement say the three people today included understood every single other.

It is the fifth murder of the 12 months for St. Paul.