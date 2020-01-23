Identified genes associated with autism, reveals milestone research

More than 100 genes associated with autism were identified in a “milestone study” that could help better understand what caused the disability, researchers say.

In the large genetic sequencing study, a team of researchers led by scientists on Mount Sinai and, depending on international cooperation, identified the 102 genes associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The team relied on samples from more than 35,000 participants, of whom nearly 12,000 had autism, and they were able to study both genes that were inherited and that occurred when egg or sperm were formed.

Of the 102 genes, 49 were also linked to other developmental delays, the researchers say.

“With these identified genes, we can begin to understand the brain changes that underlie ASD and start considering new treatment methods,” said Joseph Buxbaum, director of the Seaver Autism Center for Research and Treatment on Mount Sinai, in a statement.

The study was published on Thursday in the peer-reviewed journal Cell.

In 2015, only 65 genes associated with ASD were known, the researchers say. Dr. Andrew Adesman, head of development and behavioral medicine at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New York, said the study is the latest in a series of advances to help understand the genetic factors associated with autism in some children.

“Identification of these new genes associated with autism can not only help identify a likely cause of ASD in some children, but it will also help researchers better determine the biological mechanisms underlying autism,” he wrote today an e-mail to the US. Adesman was not involved in the investigation.

Autism spectrum disorder affects communication and behavior, and the effects usually appear early in life, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

The condition is known as a spectrum disorder because a range of behaviors and their severity can vary depending on the individual, the institute says.

Reduced eye contact, lack of response to their name or indifference to caregivers are some of the features that were seen in early childhood, according to the Mayo Clinic. Some children are later withdrawn or aggressive or lose language skills, the hospital says.

Approximately 1 in 59 children have been identified with ASD, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Adesman said the research is encouraging because with genetic testing, the findings increase the likelihood of identifying a likely genetic cause for the autism of some children. Nevertheless, Adesman tempered some exceptions: “Unfortunately, although this latest study has identified many genes associated with ASD, the reality is that for many affected children, a specific cause may not be identified.”

One of the other findings in the study: No large class of cells alone is bound to autism, instead a large number of disruptions in brain development and neuronal function can lead to the condition, Buxbaum said.

