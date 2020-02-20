[Identity Crisis: A Novel by TJ McGuire- e-book overview]

Reserve Evaluation

Identity Disaster – A Novel

TJ McGuire

(Paperback only – self posted)

9/10

Teenager-punk memoir-cum-fiction, seventies style from compact town Scotland.

Thomas (TJ) McGuire has prepared this novel (which is obviously his own initial-hand memoirs produced section-fiction) which is the tale of not only a common nearby initially wave punk band forming, enjoying, arguing and splitting but the tale of what it was actually like absent from the London glamour of the Kings Road, ligging at The Speakeasy and casually popping dahn The Roxy for a pogo and a pint of snakebite. This is set in Denny which if you are unfamiliar, is a smaller ex-mining town in the vicinity of Falkirk in the central belt of Scotland and is probably equidistant between Glasgow and Edinburgh. Like many of us, the small city punk scene of the late seventies was a time of discovery and awakening for the author the everyday violence, the drinking, the panic that punk engendered in the “straights” and the mothers and fathers and the sheer accelerated joy and amphetamine excitement of these times is wonderfully captured in the tale of (I presume) fictional band The Filthy Lookers.

Major character Danny is the erstwhile guitarist of the band his acquaintances Gussie (the manager, Benny (drummer) and frontman and wannabe person of the persons/political agitator Norris are joined by “proper musician” and bassist George on a chaotic journey from trying to participate in a few of chords in a lock-up to opening for The Jam at neighborhood and legendary punk haunt The Maniqui. Without the need of giving also a great deal of the tale absent, this is a tale that will be acquainted to lots of of us from Punk Rock Year Zero the life and loves of the people and the small information of that era are lovingly recreated and I question that there’s several of the fifties-furthermore LTW readership who will not recognise several of the situations and conditions and have a wry grin. McGuire’s vast-eyed descriptions of punk ladies (who normally seemed so neat and distant or was that just me?) and their other-worldliness to us teenage boys is a correct grin-inducing part of the early chapters. Of class, Danny finds himself (and finds amphetamine sulphate) and with his self-assurance developing his intimate exploits and entanglements increase a layer of humour and recognizing-ness to the plot. The chapters are neatly named soon after tunes of the period and the tale pulses, ebbs and flows with the depth and vitality of that scene.

Punk in the compact cities was all or almost nothing you both had been or you quite a great deal weren’t and by that I mean that if you ended up in, you had been a lifer. Absolutely everyone else was the enemy you ended up a target for boot-boys, gangs, more mature men in pubs and the police. It is challenging to basically describe how fully diverse the globe was back then in seventies Scotland- straight-leg trousers and quick hair (or even a punk band badge) would get you a kicking, eliminate you a position or make your mother and father throw you out of the house- as comes about early on to Danny in the pages herein. Comprehensive-blown punk regalia back then was literally a concentrate on on the back and that sense of impending violence, paranoia as very well as the distrust and disparaging frame of mind of the regular “ordinary” new music supporter is artfully explained. It is not all gloom, nonetheless the enthusiasm, the strength, the electric powered-shock of the music, the camaraderie and the gleeful two fingers up to the environment are also superbly captured in the small, sharp prose. The writer (like myself) operates in mental well being these times and that informs substantially of his creating and language and his observation of the human situation and its foibles is quite acute and damn humorous, way too.

If you, like me, lived as a result of this lifestyle as a youngster, this is just one you are going to not want to skip.

The ebook is self-revealed and readily available from the Fb web page below £6.99 Sample chapters on the fb website page, along with movies to go with the chapter titles.

Reviewed by Joe Whyte DTK