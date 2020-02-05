IDLES Joe Talbot in conversation with Alan McGee

About a series of dates in February and March, front man of one of the most important bands at the moment, JOLE TALBOT from IDLES will be talking about all things music, life and IDLES with Creation label boss Alan McGee, Clint Boon & more.

As frontman of IDLES, a self-proclaimed angry band from Bristol who has become a beacon of hope for guitar music and an important voice among a new wave of artists fighting back in a tough socio-political climate with punk spirit; Joe Talbot has delivered one of the most memorable Glastonbury sets of recent years, with pro-immigration, NHS and LGBTQ + sentiments, accompanied on stage by his wife and baby, stealing the hearts of not only Worthy Farm, but also a very waking nation.

The Talbot band also delivered the goods during an incredible Mercury Prize performance after the release of the revolutionary second album, Joy As An Act Of Resistance, and are currently widely regarded as one of the best live acts in the world.

influences and career at IDLES with Clint Boon and Alan McGee, as well as the chance to ask him their own questions.

JOE TALBOT – IN CONVERSATION:

February:

13 February – The Breadshed, Manchester (with Clint Boon and live music from Faux Pas & Witch Fever)

February 23 – The Old Dr Bells Baths, Edinburgh (with Jonzip McNeill)

29 – Barras Art and Design Venue, Glasgow (with Alan McGee)

March

March 1 – Square Chapel Arts Center, Halifax (with Alan McGee)

March 2 – The Water Rats, London (with Alan McGee and live music from The Clockwords)

March 7 – The Sugar Club, Dublin

March 8 – The Sugar Club, Dublin

March 12 – The Night Owl, Birmingham (with Alan McGee and live music from The Jack Fletcher Band & The Pagans S.O.H)

