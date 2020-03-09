Idlewild says about the special 25 th anniversary of the Great Britain

Idlewild announced details of a special tour of the UK, marking the 25th anniversary of the group.

Scottish rockers, who released their last album “Interview Music” in 2019, will run the country in November.

Dates starting in Cardiff in Tramshade November 4, before the group in London, Manchester, Dublin and Belfast, before finishing the tour with a hometown show in Edinburgh Usher Hall.

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale on Friday (March 13) at 9am.

To celebrate 25 years, we are pleased to announce a series of anniversary shows in the UK and Ireland in November this year.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday at 9 am, but the members of our mailing list can get access to a special pre-sale from 9am on Wednesday – https://t.co/toJiR9O8kK pic.twitter.com/leNy1AMD2Y

– Idlewild (@IdlewildtheBand) March 9, 2020

Speaking about the tour, frontman Roddy Vumbl says: “If Rod, Colin and I met and formed idleness in 1995, I do not think anyone of us waiting for twenty-five years we will still play and display lyrics.

“It’s great to get an opportunity to celebrate and record songs that we have created over the past quarter of a century together with our fans. These special concerts will present all the band members, who were part of the Idlvild family. Since 1995.

“Interview Music” was released in April last year. The four-star review of the album NME wrote: “free from commercial constraints” Idlewild activated.

“Interview Music” – their best performance in 17 years. It seems again motivated by the joy of making music. This does not change the world, but the record – the wonderful world of its own. “

Idlewild will play:

November

Fourth – Tram, Cardiff

5th – Electric Brixton, London

9th – O2 Ritz, Manchester

10th – Factory buttons, Dublin

11th – The Empire, Belfast

14th – Usher Hall, Edinburgh