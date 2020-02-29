Idlib: the UN retains an crisis session soon after the death of Turkish troops | information from Syria

The Safety Council held an unexpected emergency session next an assault that killed more than 30 Turkish soldiers in Idlib, Syria.

UN Secretary Normal Antonio Guterres described the deaths as a single of the most alarming incidents in the Syrian war.

The United States built it very clear that it supports Turkey, its NATO ally, although Russia turned down the strategy that Turkish forces had been intentionally attacked.

Gabriel Elizondo of Al Jazeera reviews from the UN headquarters in New York.