“Idol Star 2020 Athletics Championships – New Years Special” will be broadcast over 3 days this year

The “MBC Idol Star 2020 Athletics Championships” officially confirmed their broadcast plans for the special Lunar New Year!

On January 20, MBC announced that the next “Idol Star 2020 Championships – New Years Special” will be broadcast over three days this year instead of two.

The highly anticipated show will air in three parts on January 24, January 25 and January 27, for a total of 550 minutes. MBC explained that it had decided to extend the duration of the show in order to more fully convey the passion and energy of the participating idols, without the time restrictions imposed by a two-day show.

As previously announced, the “Idol Star 2020 Championships – New Years Special” will include seven main events: athletics, archery, ssireum (Korean wrestling), pitching, penalty shootout, eSports and horse riding. More than 200 idols from more than 50 different groups will participate in this special edition, including AOA, SEVENTEEN, ITZY, MONSTA X, Apink, NCT Dream, MAMAMOO, Stray Kids, MOMOLAND, SF9, (G) I-DLE, ATEEZ, WJSN , The Boyz, LOONA, N.Flying, Oh My Girl and more.

The “Idol Star 2020 Championships – New Years Special” will be broadcast on January 24 at 5:50 pm KST, January 25 at 10:40 pm KST, and January 27 at 5 pm KST. The full special will also be available with English subtitles on Viki.

