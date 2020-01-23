Idols vote for who they want to collaborate with, who they think are the most beautiful and more

Before the Lunar New Year 2020, Korean media Ilgan Sports is back with its annual idol survey. This year, 116 members from 24 idol groups answered six questions from the free response survey.

In order to receive honest answers, Ilgan Sports did not reveal the groups that participated, but the participants included recruits through idols who debuted 10 years ago.

The best votes for each question are:

Who would you like to form a project group with?

BTS (9 votes) TWICE (7 votes) SEVENTEEN, Chungha, Sungyeol from INFINITE and Daeyeol from Golden Child (5 votes each) MAMAMOO (4 votes) UI (3 votes)

For BTS, the idols wrote reasons, including: “I want to collaborate with a group that is popular internationally”, “My model”, “They are so good at dancing and singing, so I want to learn from while working together, “” They’re cool and sexy “” and “I want to be friends with them”. The idols who voted for TWICE wrote reasons such as, “TWO songs are all good”, “The members are all pretty and cool”, “They have a variety of charms” and “I like their light energy”.

Chungha, who received the most votes last year, placed in the top five for the second consecutive year.

Who would you like to offer for a meal?

HOShi de SEVENTEEN (11 votes) ITZY’s Lia (10 votes) TWICE (5 votes)

Those who voted for Hoshi wrote reasons such as: “He is nice”, “I hope he will have many friends”, “He is cute” and “I hope he will become healthier. The idols who voted for Lia expressed that they want to give her a big meal. For TWICE, the reasons included: “I want to be friends with them.”

More beautiful (male)

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo (28 votes) V du BTS (18 votes) SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan (11 votes) Jinyoung from GOT7, Jaehyun from NCT (5 votes each) Golden Child’s Bomin, TXT’s Soobin (3 votes each)

Cha Eun Woo and V took the first two places for the second consecutive year. Jinyoung also finished fourth in last year’s poll.

More beautiful (woman)

YoonA of the generation of girls (7 votes) Tzuyu TWICE, Irene de Red Velvet (6 votes each) (G) Miyeon from I-DLE (5 votes) Suzy, TWICE, ITZY’s Yeji (4 votes each) Girls’s Generation Taeyeon, IZ * ONE Kim Min Ju (2 votes each)

YoonA, which ranked fifth in 2019, reached first place this year. Tzuyu and Irene, who took the top two spots last year, were tied for second this year.

Best body (male)

EXO’s Kai (35 votes) MONSTA X Shownu (19 votes) Woozi des SEVENTEEN (11 votes) ASTRO’s Moonbin (9 votes) Jungkook du BTS (7 votes) NU’EST Baekho (6 votes)

Kai took third place in 2019 and rose to take first place this year. Shownu placed first last year and once again remained solid in second place.

Best body (female)

Seolhyun d’AOA (14 votes) (G) I-DLE Soojin (12 votes) HyunA (8 votes) Sunmi, Kim Doyeon of Weki Meki (5 votes each) Yuna from ITZY (4 votes) Seulgi by Red Velvet, TWICE, Momo by TWICE (3 votes each)

Seolhyun has gained a place to take first place this year. HyunA, which finished fourth last year, won a place.

Which artist do you hope to become more famous this year?

SEVENTEEN (10 votes) ITZY (7 votes) ATEEZ (4 votes)

Those who voted for SEVENTEEN commented on their brilliant personalities, their various charms, their high energy, their excellent tracks on the B side and their “perfect team harmony”. For ITZY, comments included: “They’re cute and perfect”, “the facial expressions on stage and are good performers. Comments for ATEEZ included: “They are good” and “They are qualified and work hard on stage”.

Which artist are you most looking forward to in 2020? (note 3 artists)

ITZY (36 votes) ATEEZ (26 votes) Wandering Children (25 votes) TXT (21 votes) (G) I-DLE (18 votes) BTS (16 voices)

The top five were dominated by rookies of 2018 and 2019, ITZY taking the lead. ATEEZ, Stray Kids, TXT and (G) I-DLE took the following four places. Stray Kids, who dominated the standings last year, stayed in the top three for the second year in a row. BTS ranked n ° 6 in this year’s ranking.

