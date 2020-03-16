Idris Elba confirms he has examined good for coronavirus (Video)

Hollywood celebrity, Idris Elba, has verified that he has contracted the coronavirus, in a tweet the actor posted on Monday afternoon. Elba, 47, recorded a video for the announcement.

He explained he uncovered that a individual he had arrive in call with analyzed favourable on Friday which prompted him to get examined on Monday.

Flanked by his visibly anxious spouse, Sabrina, the Mandela: Extensive Walk To Liberty actor stated: “Look, this is major. Now is the time to genuinely believe about social distancing, washing your arms.”

Elba also warned about how hazardous is it that “there are individuals out there who aren’t displaying symptoms”.

This early morning I tested good for Covid 19. I come to feel alright, I have no signs so significantly but have been isolated considering the fact that I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Continue to be dwelling persons and be pragmatic. I will hold you up-to-date on how I’m executing 👊🏾👊🏾 No stress. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ

— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

“We’ve advised our people. They are really supportive. We’ve informed our colleagues. Transparency is most likely the finest factor for this appropriate now”, the British actor of Ghanaian and Sierra Leonean parentage included.

The actor mentioned he is now in isolation with his yet to be tested spouse.

The coronavirus pandemic, formally known as COVID-19, started in the Chinese town of Wuhan in late 2019. Since then, it has spread across the entire world, with more than 7,000 deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) stated the sickness does “not match any other regarded virus. The coronavirus is “a spouse and children of viruses that contain the prevalent cold, and viruses these kinds of as SARS and MERS.”