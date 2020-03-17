Idris Elba examination favourable for coronavirus filming halted for ‘Matrix 4’ | Showbiz

British actor Idris Elba reported in a Twitter post that he had no indications but was isolating himself from other people. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 17 ― British actor Idris Elba claimed yesterday he experienced examined constructive for the new coronavirus, joining Tom Hanks and his spouse, Rita Wilson, among the the initial significant famous people to contract the respiratory ailment.

Elba, who starred in Television police drama Luther and performed the Norse god Heimdall in Avengers: Infinity War, explained in a Twitter publish that he experienced no signs and symptoms but was isolating himself from many others. It was not clear the place he was found.

“This early morning I examined favourable for Covid 19. I truly feel ok, I have no signs and symptoms so much but have been isolated since I uncovered out about my attainable exposure to the virus. Remain property people today and be pragmatic. I will hold you updated on how I am doing… No worry,” Elba, 47, wrote.

Elba explained he experienced taken the examination for the reason that he observed out on Friday he experienced been exposed to someone who had contracted the sickness. He did not discover the individual.

“Stay good. Will not freak out,” he claimed in a online video accompanying the Twitter put up. His wife, Sabrina, was noticed in the history.

Hanks and Wilson reported last week that they had contracted the disease whilst doing work on a film in Australia.

Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, who appeared in Quantum of Solace in 2008, reported on Sunday that she was “locked up at home” right after testing optimistic for the coronavirus.

Elba’s announcement followed the halting of far more film productions globally.

Motion picture studio Warner Bros mentioned yesterday it experienced stopped filming on the fourth installment of the Matrix action franchise, starring Keanu Reeves, and the third Wonderful Beasts and Where to Discover Them, a spinoff of its prosperous Harry Potter franchise.

Trade paper Variety claimed Matrix was about to movie in Germany and Fantastic Beasts was about to start out creation.

Universal Photographs, Netflix Inc and Disney halted output of most of their live-motion Tv displays and motion pictures last 7 days as the coronavirus unfold all-around the world. ― Reuters