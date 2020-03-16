Idris Elba shows that he tested positive for Covid-19: “I’m fine”

Idris Elba revealed that he tested on “kovidah-19.”

Placing on Twitter, the actor Luther said, “do not panic” after a test found that he had previously felt positive for coronavirus.

Elba wrote on Twitter: “This morning I experienced a positive indicator on Covid 19. I feel fine, I do not have any symptoms, but they were isolated, as I found out about my possible exposure to the virus Be home by people and be pragmatic, I.. I will be aware of how I’m doing. do not panic. “

In the video that accompanies the post, Elba said that “this sucks,” but added that “everything is fine”.

“I’ve been tested, because I realized that he had fallen for someone else who felt positive … I was immediately quarantined and passed the test.

“This is serious. Now is the time to really think about the social distancing, hand washing. In addition, there are people who do not show symptoms, and they are easy to extend. Now the moment to be very vigilant about hand washing and maintaining the distance .

“We told our families that they are very supportive. We told our colleagues … Transparency – this is probably the best right now, when you feel bad, or you feel that you need to be screened, or you padvyargaetsesya, then do something with it … it’s really important ” .

Elba added: “Now we live in a divided world, we can all feel it – is nonsense, but now the time has come, now is the time to think about each other..

“There are so many people on whose lives are affected, who have lost people he loved, people who do not even have, and who have lost their livelihoods.”

He added that he would inform people about how he acts before encouraging people to “stay positive” rather than “vydiratstsa”.

During a press conference on koronavirusnamu crisis in the second half of the day the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said that UK citizens should avoid all “non-essential” contacts with other people, since cases of the virus around the world is increasing.

Saying that a virus is close to the stage “rapid growth” in the UK, Johnson urged people to avoid visiting pubs, clubs and theaters and to work from home where possible. Johnson said that “it is time for everyone to stop nonessential contact and stop all non-essential travel.”

He added that this is especially important for people over 70 years, for people who are pregnant and for those who have underlying medical condition. Without “drastic actions,” Johnson said, “cases can double every five or six days.”

Johnson added that the situation in London was more serious when the cases of virus infection a few weeks ahead of the rest of the country in the number of cases.

Johnson said: “In order to relieve the pressure on London’s health care system and slow the spread of London, it is important that Londoners are now paying attention to the fact that we are talking about avoiding non-essential contacts and a lackadaisical attitude to the advice of the work from home and avoid the limited places, such as pubs and restaurants. “

While the Prime Minister used the word “ban”, he said, the government gives a “very persistent advice”, which should cover the pubs, clubs and theaters. He also added that the government has the power to force the closure in case of need in the future.