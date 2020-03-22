exclusive

Idris Elba contracting the coronavirus meant that many members of his movie crew had to quarantine as he did, but they wondered how the producers managed the crisis.

As we reported, Idris announced Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, but was actually sidelined on March 13 when he found out he was talking to someone with the virus – perhaps Justin TrudeauWife – at a March 4 event in London.

The bigger problem, though – was that the actor spent the next few days following the event in Sante Fe, New Mexico again with his expenses and crew members for an upcoming flick at Netflix, “The Harder They Fall.”

That is, Idris really is contract it in London … he did not intentionally reveal some people who were put up. Sources close to the production told TMZ … filming was halted last Friday, and crew members were told it was due to mounting panic attacks. We were told there was no mention of Idris being tested.

As for why they were worried – Idris told us he had direct contact with members of the stunt team during rehearsals … part of what happened in a small cabin.

However, our sources said that they had not been informed that Idris had tested positive until the actor announced it himself on March 16.

That day, we were told that some of the crew had traveled home – perhaps revealing more people – but the rest of the crew had chosen to stay and release themselves … and they were there. Idris also fought himself in a house on location, while crews stayed at a hotel in Santa Fe.

No one was concerned about the situation at home … especially the lack of communication about the potential dangers of following the news of Idris’ positive test.

We were told, as of Friday, that no one who worked on the film was tested, and that many people felt they had to do more to protect them or give them peace of mind.

Admittedly, the lack of COVID-19 tests is a major issue nationwide, but if that’s the case … our sources say production or higher availability of Netflix should provide that, but so far they have been silent.

We came to a rep for “The Harder They Fall,” who told us they would not comment on the issue. No word from Netflix.