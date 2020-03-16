Idris Exams Good For COVID-19, Stays In Isolation

Idris Elba attends the premiere of Common Pictures’ “Fast & Furious Offers: Hobbs & Shaw” on July 13, 2019 in Hollywood, California.Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Photos)

Today is canceled.

Idris Elba has verified that he has examined good for COVID-19, the condition induced by the novel coronavirus pressure. The 47-calendar year-old actor confirmed the news by way of his personal social media page on Monday afternoon.

“This morning I tested constructive for COVID-19,” he wrote in the caption. “I feel okay, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I uncovered out about my doable exposure to the virus.”

In the video, where by he was joined by his loving spouse Sabrina, Elba defined that although he was asymptomatic, he was examined on Friday following remaining uncovered to yet another man or woman who analyzed positive for the virus. The other person was unnamed, nevertheless speculation has begun online.

He has been in isolation due to the fact acquiring out the information. He also pointed out that Sabrina hadn’t been tested at the time of the video. He seemingly appeared to be in hopeful spirits, as he urged absolutely everyone else to acquire needed precautions.

“Look, this is serious,” he mentioned. “Now is the time to seriously assume about social distancing, washing your hands.”

This information arrives soon soon after the other large announcement that universally beloved stars Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson analyzed good for COVID-19, as very well. While ridiculous and foolhardy as it may appear to be to a seem thoughts, celebs are typically assumed of as “too important” to be subjected to tragedy or main health problems, so the news that finally reminds us of their humanity (and so, their mortality) typically smacks us in the encounter. Really Intelligent Brothas’ Damon Younger expressed this phenomenon perfectly when discussing his stress and anxiety with traveling, in relation to Kobe Bryant’s demise.

There are no immediate flights from L.A. to Pittsburgh (nicely, there’s Spirit, but it is … Spirit), so I experienced a layover in Charlotte, N.C. It occurred to be the Friday prior to NBA All-Star weekend, which took place to be in Charlotte very last 12 months. Dozens of NBA-relevant people today, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, ended up also on my flight, and my panic-alleviating rationale was, properly, morbid.

“Well, if Kareem’s on this flight, I’m gonna be good, mainly because he’s as well important to die in a random airplane crash.”

Of the medley of strange and sad views circulating via me now, just one that I have not been equipped to escape is the probability that the other travellers on that helicopter, his daughter Gianna integrated, assumed a very similar kind of metaphysical security due to the fact they happened to be driving with Kobe. Items like that just are not intended to happen to men and women like him. It does not match within the ecosystem of psychological and emotional negotiations important to exist devoid of driving yourself mad. And this, I feel, is the other detail that would make this death so breathtaking: It doesn’t make feeling. It does, but it does not.

By natural means, Twitter reacted with a combination of shock, concern, hope and prayer for Elba.

“Now is the time for contemplating about just about every other,” Elba concluded. Certainly. The Root staff sends our well wishes to Elba and his household for his speedy recovery.