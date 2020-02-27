ie-doctor-arrested-on-gun-and-drug-expenses,-accused-of-viewing-individuals-below-the-impact

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) — A Riverside doctor accused of working with medications although looking at clients and storing firearms at his place of work is out on bail.

When officers arrested Dr. Keith Curtis, they observed about 28 grams of methamphetamine in his possession, according to the Riverside Police Section.

Authorities explained they observed an AR-15 fashion rifle and ammunition in a different business office used by Dr. Curtis.

Authorities explained they also learned extra meth and firearms at his house.

Officers mentioned the 52-yr-previous health care provider admitted to working with illegal drugs although operating at his health care exercise.