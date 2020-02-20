[ie-financial-institution-theft,-law-enforcement-chase-suspect-shoots-himself,-ending-hourslong-standoff-exterior-san-diego-hospital]

SAN DIEGO (KABC) — A tense standoff outdoors a San Diego healthcare facility adhering to a chase of an armed financial institution robbery suspect from Riverside arrived to an stop Thursday morning immediately after authorities verified the suspect shot himself.

The incident started Wednesday evening when the suspect allegedly robbed a financial institution at gunpoint just in advance of six p.m. in the 19300 block of Van Buren Boulevard and fled the scene, law enforcement claimed.

The suspect then led police and Riverside County sheriff’s deputies on a chase starting up on the southbound 215 Freeway.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office took more than the pursuit from Riverside authorities when the chase entered San Diego County. The suspect stopped in front of Rady Kid’s Healthcare facility, and a standoff ensued.

Officers and K-9s surrounded the suspect’s motor vehicle, a black SUV. The SUV was parked outside the house the healthcare facility overnight, as law enforcement explained to people today within to shelter in spot.

San Diego police confirmed early Thursday early morning that the suspect had shot himself. His issue was not known.