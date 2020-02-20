[ie-teen-pleads-for-return-of-stolen-saxophones-ahead-of-band’s-excursion-to-nyc]

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) — Heather Mitchell, a large faculty senior in Hemet, has been training her saxophone for weeks in preparation for her university band’s vacation to New York City.

“We are undertaking at Trump Tower, we are looking at “Wicked” on Broadway and we are going to do a clinic with them,” reported Mitchell.

But on Tuesday, right after mountaineering with mates alongside Massacre Canyon in close proximity to Gilman Springs Street, she realized another person had damaged into her automobile.

“When I went to open up the trunk, my saxophones, my duffle bag with dresses, dollars, it was all long gone and I started out freaking out from there,” stated Mitchell.

The thief, or thieves, took the two her particular tenor saxophone and the baritone one particular that her band teacher experienced lent her.

“The baritone saxophone specifically belonged to the school. Its like a 5-or $6,000 instrument,” she claimed.

Thankfully, Temple 57, a Hemet private investigations agency, stepped in to enable and purchased Mitchell a new tenor saxophone.

The owner of the firm took place to be Mitchell’s boyfriend’s father. He experienced 1 of his associates supply the instrument so Mitchell could crack it in in time for her journey on Saturday.

The investigation firm is also searching into the circumstance.

“We required to look for the valley to start with. We are also achieving out to all the other pawn shops in the region,” said Justine Metoyer, an investigator with the Temple 57.

Mitchell has set up a GoFundMe page to elevate income to swap her school’s baritone saxophone, but she is hopeful the person who took it will do the correct point and return it.