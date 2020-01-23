If a building isn’t a disaster, how can we be sure it’s in Ottawa?

It is difficult to attend an announcement in Ottawa for a building, memorial, public company, or collective expression without an almost overwhelming sense of foreboding.

I was a defender of Ottawa against those who call the capital mediocre, but lately the wrecks have piled up so high that it’s hard to ignore.

The new light rail system is already the official transit network of Murphy’s law. The city’s only elegant hotel, just a stone’s throw from Parliament, hopes to expand by welding a corrugated shipping container onto its rear.

For a minute it seemed possible to look optimistically into the future of the last large, undeveloped neighborhood, an open field full of soil pollutants called LeBreton Flats. However, the success of this renovation project depended on the fact that the owner of the Ottawa Senators, Eugene Melnyk, got on well with others. Unfortunately, Melnyk would look like a cartoon villain would come together to design a cartoon villain. So that didn’t work.

It was with a certain defensive curiosity that I came to reveal the design for the new Ottawa library. The event had many of the hallmarks that Ottawans have associated with disasters. Mayor Jim Watson? Check. A brochure with federal cabinet ministers? Check. A project name that was so indecent from Leonid Brezhnev’s Politburo would have sent him back because he had no drive? Check. The new building is called the OPL-LAC Joint Facility because it is and because it is a collaboration between the Ottawa Public Library and the Library and Archives Canada. What do these two institutions have in common? Mostly creeping despair and limited resources. Hardly anything else. The old excavation sites of both institutes had quietly set off and decided to build a new facility together. Watson was an unprecedented collaboration between a city organization and a federal organization without a provincial intermediary, and told Bytown Swells viewers who had appeared for the announcement. Wait, did he really boast of an innovative combination of jurisdictions? Check.

“You’ll see the” wow “factor in a few moments,” said Watson. Such a statement cannot reassure your Ottawana today. We’ve been seeing a little “wow” lately, thanks. Wow, the wheels are not round. Wow, the thing that makes a station smell like shit is shit. Wow, they actually expect people to pay more to sleep in the shipping container.

Fortunately, the project architect for the OPL-LAC JF (Grandpa-Lack-Juf?) Is Donald Schmitt of Toronto’s Diamond Schmitt Architects. Schmitt has been traveling around the capital lately. He designed the extension of the National Arts Center, which transformed this great institution from a grumpy bunker into one of the most welcoming public buildings in the country. The company also turned the old train station into an elegant “temporary” senate, which, since this is Ottawa, will surely remain a temporary senate long after my death. And another Diamant-Schmitt architect has designed a museum-quality department store, but it contains a huge scientific and technological utensil that is more interesting than you would expect from a department store.

The design that Schmitt has unveiled will not satisfy observers for whom a library should resemble a spaceship or a crystal or other daring thing. It looks largely like a library, though its corrugated roof and low profile are said to evoke the nearby Ottawa River and looming Gatineau Hills. We’ve seen waves in Ottawa before, right across from Douglas Cardinal’s Canadian History Museum. I was not overwhelmed.

Then I remembered the hallmarks of Schmitt’s style and the Diamond Schmitt house ethic, which favors buildings where you can and want to be compared to iconic outdoor spaces. From the street, the Four Seasons Center Opera House in Toronto is a bit lively. But when you’re there, this is one of the greatest social places you can see and be seen. The NAC extension is nice from the outside, but there are plenty of inviting, usable spaces inside, and the best views of downtown Ottawa in downtown Ottawa.

Representation of the building of the Ottawa Public Library and Library and Archives Canada (OPL-LAC)

Similarly, Schmitt has saved almost all of its visual and, I suspect, emotional implications for those Ottawans who will actually enter his building when it opens in late 2024 to question and maintain the building. It is located on a currently unused headland between Parliament Hill and LeBreton Flats, so Schmitt could basically define the space. Using simple, entertaining online questionnaires and a round of open workshops, he asked potential users how they would deal with the building. what they want to see on their way; Which facilities would you be most interested in in the building? and what you want to see from Ottawa when you look out the windows.

The results are not only reassuring, but also spectacular. A large, warm atrium. Reading rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows. A meeting point on indigenous issues, developed in collaboration with the Algonquin people of the region. More than 60 meeting rooms in which the old library only has three.

I know Schmitt from his work at the NAC, and we previously talked about a performing arts center in Nunavut that his company developed in close collaboration with the Inuit area. He takes the advice seriously, starts early and lets it guide decisions. The labyrinth of influences and competing interests surrounding the latest project – national archive, city library, indigenous past, uncertain future – became the subject of the project. The result is a building that at first glance indicates that it works best when you are actually inside. In contrast to the light rail.

