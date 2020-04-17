“If He’s Watching TV, He Should Go to Work”: Cuomo Talks with Trump on Coronavirus Reaction at Fire Conference

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has attacked President Coronavirus in response and told Mr Trump to “go to work” instead of watching TV.

The back-and-forth remarks between the governor and the president began during Mr. Kumo’s daily press conference on Friday.

During the briefing, the governor criticized the president for leaving all these countries to test the residents and finance the coronavirus response, while at the same time putting pressure on them to reopen.

“The government has to do this, the government has to do this, the government has to do this. Yes. Well, what support have you given to the states? None. I mean, how can that be? How even as a Is the strategy acceptable? Mr Cuomo said:

“Don’t give them this huge responsibility and don’t give them any resources to do so,” he added. “The federal government can’t get its hands dirty and say, ‘Oh, the states are responsible for the experiment.’ “We can’t do that. We can’t do this without federal help.”

The president and Mr Kumo have been embroiled in controversy, but in recent weeks they have worked together to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in New York, the current virus center for the United States.

Mr Cuomo had previously thanked the president for helping the government access air conditioning, sending a ship to the USNS Comfort Hospital and turning the Javits Center into a field hospital. But he has also criticized the Trump administration for lagging behind in testing and providing resources for states.

Criticism of Mr. Kumo on Friday sparked a series of angry tweets from the president.

“The governor of Kumo has to spend more time doing ‘doing’ and ‘complaining’ time. Get out of there and get the job done. Stop talking! We have thousands of hospital beds that you didn’t need to use.” “You must have had it and it helped you … the tests you have to do,” Mr. Trump wrote. “We’ve given New York far more money, help, and equipment than any other country.” And these great men and women who have done this have never heard you thank them. Your numbers are not good. You talk less and you act more! “

The tweets encouraged the governor at the press conference, Mr. Koumou, to state exactly what he thought of the federal response.

“First of all, if he’s watching TV at home, maybe he should get up and go to work,” he said. “Second, let’s keep emotions and politics out of this. And personal breath, if we can. Because it’s about the people and it’s about our job.”

One of the president’s attacks was that the federal government provided more hospital beds than the government used in New York.

In response, Mr Kumo said he had “praised” the president’s swift action to change the center of Javits and introduce USNS Comfort. But he added that more requests for hospital beds from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had been made by an organization under the federal government.

“In order for him to tell everyone, you trusted the predictions and the predictions were wrong. They are your predictions, Mr. President! Mr. President, we are stupid enough to rely on your predictions,” he said. we were. “

He added that several reports from the CDC and the White House Virus Working Group provided the number of hospital beds that New York might need.

“The number of this plan has come from him. From him. So he has to read the report he is issuing,” Mr Kumo said. “So the predictions were high. They were the president’s predictions.”

Mr Kumo added that New York’s argument that there was less need for hospital beds than previously thought was due to the fact that long-distance social measures were taken to help smooth the state’s curve, so initial predictions were not met.

Criticizing the criticism, the governor went on to say that he had repeatedly asked the president for help in the crisis.

“What am I going to do? Send a bouquet?” Mr. Cuomo asked. “They were very helpful … I said thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you. The president doesn’t want to help with the experiment. He wants to say, ‘I’ve done enough.’ “None of us have done enough. It’s not over. We have more work to do.”

