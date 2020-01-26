Phil Collins spoke to a reunited Led Zeppelin about his infamous Live Aid performance in 1985 and said he felt like a “spare part”.

Collins and Paul Martinez both played drums that night alongside bassist Tony Thompson and the band’s surviving members – Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones.

In conversation with Classic Rock Magazine, Collins recalled a plethora of offset problems – especially missing samples, device problems, and Plant’s loss of voice.

As the former Genesis singer and drummer notes, the majority of Collins’ rehearsals came from listening to the band’s songs on the flyover route. I arrived and went to the caravan and Robert said, “Jimmy Page is belligerent.”

After being asked by Page how to play Stairway to Heaven, Collins explains that the legendary guitarist was not impressed. “I am, so to speak … [mimicking the” Stairway to Heaven “drum part] and Page says:” No, it doesn’t! “That’s not how it works!” So I talked to [co-drummer] Tony Thompson – because I often played as two drummers and it can be a train accident – and I say: “Let’s stay outside of each other and play simple. ‘

“Robert [Plant] didn’t fit. And if I could have gone I would have done it because I wasn’t needed and I felt like a spare part.”

Phil Collins also spoke about the fact that he “didn’t want the job” to be taken over as Genesis front man, and said that he preferred to stay behind the drums.

“I wanted to stay the drummer. We had people [auditions] every Monday, five or six people, and I taught them what to do. We wrote “A Trick of the Tail” and I taught them some old songs – “Firth of Fifth” or whatever – and in the end I sounded better than everyone else.

“And that [Genesis] was kind of a family. “Do we want to have this person in our family? Does it fit our way of working? “Anyway, we didn’t find anyone and came to me.”